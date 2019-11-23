Miley Cyrus Goes Topless in New Pics With Boyfriend Cody Simpson

Leave it to Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson to get people talking! Recently, Miley shared a topless photo while she was hanging out with Cody after the celebrity couple hit the gym together. We can't say we're surprised, given how scandalous some of their couple-y posts have been so far, but fans definitely have a lot of opinions about it.
First, Miley shared a mirror pic from the gym.
Next, Miley shared a photo that was clearly topless.
But it seems people are more focused on Miley going topless and have more than a few things to say about it.
As far as Miley's scandalous photo goes, people aren't having it.
These commenters are certainly fired up, but then again, isn't this what happens when it comes to almost anything related to Miley? She's hardly the first -- or the last or the only --celebrity to pose like this on Instagram. Miley seems happy in her relationship, so maybe we can let this one slide.
We have a feeling there are a lot more pics like this.
Like we said, all that matters is that she's happy. Miley's love life has been somewhat of a roller coaster over several months. But now, it seems like she and Cody are here to stay -- and that could be a very good thing for her.
We hope she ignores the haters and keeps doing her own thing. Then again, this is Miley we're talking about. Of course she will!
