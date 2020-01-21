20 Times Jessa Duggar’s Baby Girl Ivy Jane Stole Our Hearts

It was a big year for babies in the Duggar family in 2019 -- especially baby girls. But we can't forget the one who kicked it all off when the babies began being born in the summer of 2019: Miss Ivy Jane Seewald. After having two (totally adorable) sons, Spurgeon and Henry, Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald got to welcome their third child and first daughter into the world, and just like her big brothers, she's turned out to be the cutest kid ever. Need proof? Every single photo that Jessa has shared of this little lady has been the cutest so far, and she's just getting started.
Given that Ivy obviously got some pretty great genes from her good-looking parents, Ben and Jessa, we're not surprised at all that she's already such a beautiful baby. And putting her next to Henry and Spurgeon, the resemblance between the three of them is undeniable.
We don't know what we love most about Ivy: Her adorable little expressions or the precious outfits that her mom dresses her in (including matching headbands, of course). But what we do know is that we need to see a lot more of this little lady as she continues to grow -- both on Instagram and Counting On. And the more pics that include her big brothers, the better!
Read on for all of the most adorable photos of Ivy that Jessa has shared since her birth. Ivy is a tiny girl, but she seems to already have the biggest personality, and there's no doubt that she's already so loved.
Keep these pics coming, Jessa. We simply cannot get enough!
Ivy & Her Dad1
It's been clear from the beginning that Ben is in love with his first daughter, and Jessa shared the sweetest caption along with this photo.
"The way he talks and sings to her, and the way she coos back. The way he comments on her cankles and chubbzie baby rolls and gets her to belly laugh. And the fact that he calls her by the nickname 'Ivy Gem' (pretty sure the the boys think that’s her actual name)," she wrote.
Selfies With Mom2
We've never doubted how much Jessa loves her sons, but she seems over the moon to have added a girl to the mix -- and it seems like the feeling is certainly mutual. These two make such an adorable pair, and we can't wait for more mother-daughter photos like this one.
A Family Portrait3
Jessa and Ben did a similar photo shoot to announce that they were expecting Ivy, so it's special to see this one that includes her. These fall colors add so much to how beautiful this photo is -- and don't get us started on Ivy's adorable little smile.
Crashing Mom & Dad's Date Night4
When Jessa and Ben celebrated their anniversary in 2019, they ditched the boys but brought Ivy along on their date. It seems like she was a well-behaved addition to the crew that night ... and she may already be a fan of gelato.
The Happiest Baby5
As Jessa explained in her caption, Ivy's wearing Grandma Seewald's dress here -- so special! Not only does she look totally adorable, but she looks so happy here. The expression on her face is just too cute. This is one cheerful baby.
Sibling Love6
Looks like Ivy's already fitting in well with the crew! Here she is, right in the middle of Spurgeon and Henry, and she's getting smooches from both of her big brothers. And judging by that look on her face, it seems like she's loving every second of it.
Chillin' on the Couch7
Looks like this little lady loves kicking back on the couch -- and she looks good doing it! Her little chicken outfit is just too cute (especially those ruffled pants), and as always, she's sporting a cute headband right along with it.
Cuddles With Henry8
This little girl is adored by her brothers -- there's absolutely no question about that! Here she is with Henry, and they both look happy as can be. Sharing some quality diaper time, sitting with her big bro -- this is the life for sure!
A Ray of Sunshine9
Is it just us, or does Ivy look like she's definitely up to something here? By the look of that side eye, she's plotting something ... and we bet it has to do with her brothers. This outfit and headband are cute on her, too. Yellow is her color!
Almost 3 Months Old10
"Nearly 16lbs, and positively the sweetest disposition I've ever know in a baby. She'll be 3 months old next week," Jessa wrote when she shared this update.
This gal was growing fast!
Going For a Car Ride11
Ivy's not the first kid to love a pacifier like this ... especially in the car.
"I pretty much only give her a pacifier for car rides, so she's not super good at taking it -- but every time it goes in her mouth, she puts both little fists up on her cheeks like this," Jessa wrote.
Too cute!
Protective Big Bros12
Ivy's definitely still young, but we have a feeling for the rest of her life, her older brothers will be looking out for her! Not long after she was born, Jessa shared this photo of all three of her kids together, already forming that special bond.
Just Over a Month Old13
"Not born as big as her bros, but she’s 5 1/2 weeks now and nearly 12 lbs," Jessa wrote when she shared this update on Ivy shortly after she'd hit that one-month milestone. "This kid likes to eat."
Hey, we can't blame her for that!
The Sweetest Siblings14
What did we say about these brothers loving their sis?!
"I‘m all teary-eyed seeing my boys love on their little sister. Spurgeon had 2 people in the house to love on him. Ivy has double that number," Jessa wrote at the time. "As my mom would always say, 'Love multiplies, it doesn't divide.'"
-
Hangin' With Henry15
Ivy was pretty new to the world when this photo was taken, but it looks like Henry wasn't holding back when it came to letting his new little sister know that he was happy she'd joined their family. These kisses are so sweet!
A Brand New Baby16
This was one of the earliest photos that Jessa shared of Ivy, and even then, we knew this was a beautiful baby -- and that she already looked so much like her older brothers. That headband is almost bigger than she was, but she was rocking it anyway.
-
With Grandma Duggar17
Not long after Ivy was born, Grandma Mary Duggar passed away. But it must be so special to Jessa that she was able to introduce her to her daughter, and this photo is so sweet. We're sure Jessa will show this to Ivy one day and tell her all about her great-grandma.
-
Ivy's First TLC Appearance18
Ivy was brand new at this point, but she was already well on her way to becoming a reality star -- or at least, she was way closer than most of us will ever be! It's OK, because she totally deserves the fame. She's so cute the whole world should know!
-
Mom, Dad, & Ivy19
These three are so cute together. We know that adding a third kid into the mix had to have been a lot for Ben and Jessa -- especially with two rambunctious toddlers at home -- but so far, they seem to be killing it. Ivy fits in perfectly.
-
The First Photo20
This was the first photo Jessa shared of Ivy, and somehow, it captured her personality perfectly. That little smirk on her face, and her pretty outfit and headband -- Ivy's still the same baby, months later after all the growing and changing she's done.