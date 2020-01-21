20 Times Jessa Duggar’s Baby Girl Ivy Jane Stole Our Hearts



jessaseewald/Instagram It was a big year for babies in the Duggar family in 2019 -- especially baby girls. But we can't forget the one who kicked it all off when the babies began being born in the summer of 2019: Miss Ivy Jane Seewald. After having two (totally adorable) sons, Spurgeon and Henry, Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald got to welcome their third child and first daughter into the world, and just like her big brothers, she's turned out to be the cutest kid ever. Need proof? Every single photo that Jessa has shared of this little lady has been the cutest so far, and she's just getting started.

Given that Ivy obviously got some pretty great genes from her good-looking parents, Ben and Jessa, we're not surprised at all that she's already such a beautiful baby. And putting her next to Henry and Spurgeon, the resemblance between the three of them is undeniable.

We don't know what we love most about Ivy: Her adorable little expressions or the precious outfits that her mom dresses her in (including matching headbands, of course). But what we do know is that we need to see a lot more of this little lady as she continues to grow -- both on Instagram and Counting On. And the more pics that include her big brothers, the better!

Read on for all of the most adorable photos of Ivy that Jessa has shared since her birth. Ivy is a tiny girl, but she seems to already have the biggest personality, and there's no doubt that she's already so loved.

Keep these pics coming, Jessa. We simply cannot get enough!