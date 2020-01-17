15 Times Kim Kardashian Rocked Sweats & Still Looked Like a Glam Goddess



kimkardashian/Instagram Let's face it: When it comes to fashion, it's hard to top Kim Kardashian and the looks she's serving lately ... and that counts double when she decides to dress down. Don't get us wrong -- this lady can pull off an evening gown or high fashion Met Gala look like nobody's business, but lately, it seems like she's been spending more and more time wearing sweats, and it's easy to see why. Not only are they comfy (duh), but somehow, she takes a sweatshirt and sweatpants and manages to turn it into an entire Look. If we knew her secret, we'd be doing it too!

We've seen Kim in sweats a lot lately, and we have a feeling it has to do with Kanye West's influence. After all, her husband designs pretty nice sweats for a living, so of course she'd want to show them off. And yes, Kourtney has made fun of her for hiring stylists who ultimately dress her in sweats, but we can't blame her. Why give up something when she looks this good in it?

Read on for some of Kim's absolute best recent sweats looks. Most of us might look like we're just hanging out at home on a day off, but Kim takes a pair of sweats and makes it something she could wear to a fancy event. It's like magic!

Not all of us could manage to look so sexy in sweatpants, but Kim is definitely in the group that can. Hopefully, she'll keep sporting the sweats and sharing her outfits with us on Instagram. We need all the fashion inspo we can get!

Keep it up, Kim. The more we can make sweats fashionable, the happier -- and comfier -- we'll all be.