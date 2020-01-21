18 Times Kate Middleton Showed Off Her Outdoorsy Side

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Most of the time, when we see Kate Middleton, she's polished and pulled together. Whether she's by Prince William's side at night at a fancy event or fulfilling her royal duties during the day, no one knows how to pull off a gorgeous dress (or evening gown) quite like the Duchess of Cambridge. But Kate's not just good at showing up for the indoor, formal stuff -- nope, this lady has quite an outdoorsy side, and she's not afraid to let it show. No matter what the occasion calls for, she's down for it. She can do it all!

No matter what the situation calls for, it always seems like Kate is ready and willing to give it a try. She's hung out with scouts, she's tried her hand at archery, she's played a little football -- and each time, she has the perfect outfit on hand for whatever the activity of the day happens to be (duh). These must be the same qualities that make Kate a fun mom to Charlotte, George, and Louis. They're so lucky to have her!

Here are all the times that Kate showed off her outdoorsy side. Whether she's sitting around a campfire in the snow (which, believe it or not, has happened on several occasions), sailing in a regatta, or taking a breathtaking hike with Will, it appears she truly loves getting outside and being one with nature, and yes, she looks good doing it.

If only we all looked this good participating in physical activities!