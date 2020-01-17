20 Times Jill Duggar’s Sons Were Adorable Little BFFs



jillmdillard/Instagram There's no doubt about it: Jill Duggar has turned out to be a pretty awesome mom. It's been a trip watching her grow up on 19 Kids & Counting and then enter adulthood on Counting On, and now, we get to follow along with her as the mom of her two boys with husband Derick Dillard: Israel and Samuel. So far, it seems like Israel and Sam are already best friends, and Jill has shared some seriously adorable photos of the two of them together on Instagram. As far as we can tell, these little guys are already inseparable.

Although Jill has definitely admitted on more than one occasion that her sons are champions at making a mess in no time flat, that's just the reality of being a mom to toddlers (especially once they've figured out how to work together to make Mom crazy). But she takes it all in stride, and Israel and Sam get to make all these precious memories together and with their family, and in the end, that's what really matters most. From playing outside to cuddling at bedtime, it seems like they love nothing more than spending time together.

Here are all the sweetest moments where Israel and Samuel have been the cutest brothers and BFFs. Hopefully, their bond will only continue to grow as they get older. After all, they've been close from the very beginning, and even though they can definitely be trouble when they combine their powers (just ask their mom!), a relationship like this one is going to mean so much to them in the future -- especially once they're both adults.