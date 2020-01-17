20 Times Jill Duggar’s Sons Were Adorable Little BFFs

There's no doubt about it: Jill Duggar has turned out to be a pretty awesome mom. It's been a trip watching her grow up on 19 Kids & Counting and then enter adulthood on Counting On, and now, we get to follow along with her as the mom of her two boys with husband Derick Dillard: Israel and Samuel. So far, it seems like Israel and Sam are already best friends, and Jill has shared some seriously adorable photos of the two of them together on Instagram. As far as we can tell, these little guys are already inseparable.
Although Jill has definitely admitted on more than one occasion that her sons are champions at making a mess in no time flat, that's just the reality of being a mom to toddlers (especially once they've figured out how to work together to make Mom crazy). But she takes it all in stride, and Israel and Sam get to make all these precious memories together and with their family, and in the end, that's what really matters most. From playing outside to cuddling at bedtime, it seems like they love nothing more than spending time together.
Here are all the sweetest moments where Israel and Samuel have been the cutest brothers and BFFs. Hopefully, their bond will only continue to grow as they get older. After all, they've been close from the very beginning, and even though they can definitely be trouble when they combine their powers (just ask their mom!), a relationship like this one is going to mean so much to them in the future -- especially once they're both adults.
Double Trouble1
Jill said it took a matter of seconds for this scene to play out -- and knowing how mischievous these boys are, we can't say we're surprised!
"That's charcoal from the grill. ...They said, 'look mommy! We made chalk!' Jill wrote.
Yep, Jill definitely has her hands full.
Cuddling With Puppies2
The only thing more adorable than these little boys is these little boys with adorable, fluffy puppies! When Jill posted this photo, she said she and Derick are considering getting them a dog, which we'd love to see. Puppies are a lot of work, but they bring a lot of love.
A Backyard Picnic3
Jill shared this photo from a night everyone decided to have dinner outside ... and since sloppy joes were on the menu, it was probably for the best. It looks like so much fun, though, and Israel and Sam are too cute at their picnic bench.
Hanging Out When The Car Breaks Down4
Even when faced with an unexpected situation, Jill's kiddos are always ready to have fun together. The car might have broken down, but at least Israel and Sam made the best of it by hanging out in the trunk while they waited for help.
Celebrating Samuel's Birthday5
Is this not the sweetest photo from Sam's last birthday? These three look so happy together. We've never doubted how much Jill loves her boys ... or how much they love each other. That cake looks so good!
Chowing Down On Cookies6
What are brothers for if not for sharing cookies with? Israel and Sam look pleased as punch to be having these oatmeal cookies together. We wouldn't be surprised if they made a mess (which seems to be their specialty), but it was totally worth these smiles.
Celebrating The New House7
Jill posted this photo to share the good news that she and her family had bought a brand new house, and of course, the boys were included in the announcement. They all look so happy here, as they should -- they had a lot to celebrate!
Shopping With Mom8
Yes, these boys can be a handful (and we're sure that counts double when they're out running errands with Jill) but they look like little angels here! These brothers seem to love riding in the shopping cart together.
Helping With Dinner9
If nothing else, Jill's scored herself a couple of helpers in the kitchen when it's time to make dinner! It's good to see that these two seem to really love helping their mom make dinner, which is definitely something that must come in handy for her.
All Cuddled Up10
Sometimes, the quiet moments shared with little ones are some of the best (and the cutest) and here they are, all cuddled up together in bed -- and looking pretty thrilled about it. We hope Jill is really treasuring these moments, because they don't last forever!
A Sweet Selfie11
Despite how stressed Jill admits she is sometimes, there's no doubt that she does have fun with these boys. She shared this photo from when she took Sam and Israel out for a walk, and we love to see these three cheesin' it up.
Hand In Hand12
Is there anything sweeter than seeing two brothers holding hands?! From the very beginning, it's seemed like Israel and Samuel were inseparable, and this photo is a perfect example of that. There's no tearing these BFFs apart!
Having Breakfast Together13
They might be a couple of rowdy boys, but at least Israel and Samuel have the whole sharing thing down. Here they are, chowing down on breakfast together. We have a feeling after they got their energy in for the day, they may have given their mama a run for her money, though.
Israel's Birthday Breakfast14
Jill posted this photo from their hotel, since Israel celebrated his birthday while their family was in Colorado. No matter what else is going on, she always makes sure to celebrate these boys, and in turn, they celebrate each other.
Bathtime Fun15
There's not a long window of opportunity for little ones to take baths together, but it looks like Jill is fully taking advantage of this window while it still exists! And it's a good thing, too, because it's made for adorable moments (and photos) like this one.
Matching Hats16
These two look so warm -- and so cute -- in their matching knitted hats! It's been a long time since Samuel was that tiny, but this photo just goes to show that these brothers have been super close from the very beginning. Too sweet.
Snow Day17
Recently, Arkansas got a bit of a dusting of snow, and Samuel and Israel were out there making the best of it! They went sledding and got plenty of fun in before nap time, and it seems like this will be one of those memories they'll always talk about.
Hanging Out With Dad On Thanksgiving18
Watching a little TV with Derick and kicking back before the holiday began in full gear? Yep, it looks like Israel and Sam really know how to do things right. They might be BFFs, but Derick seems to be welcome in their club anytime.
Little Troublemakers19
"Sam emptied nearly a whole roll of toilet paper into the toilet because he wanted the 'trumpet.' Love these little guys so much and embracing the crazy journey of motherhood because I know this sweet season doesn't last forever!" Jill wrote.
That's true -- when these guys get together, there's no telling what they'll get into!
Dressing Up For Halloween20
This might be the first time the Dillards celebrated Halloween -- typically, the Duggars avoid the holiday -- but we hope it's not the last. All three of these guys are looking pretty good in their costumes, and we can't wait to see what they come up with this year.