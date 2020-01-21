15 Things To Know About Dog the Bounty Hunter's Rumored New Girlfriend



duanedogchapman/Instagram The past several months definitely haven't been easy for Duane "Dog" Chapman and his family as they've mourned the death of Beth Chapman, who passed away last summer after a long battle with cancer. But lately, it seems like things are changing in a major way for the family ... and this could include a new love interest for Dog: longtime family friend Moon Angell, who once worked as Beth's personal assistant. But even the biggest fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter might not be familiar of this woman on the periphery of the Chapman family.

There's not a lot out there about Moon and her relationship with the Chapmans, but it appears that since Beth's death, things have been getting seriously complicated -- and Dog's daughter, Lyssa, is making it clear she's not a fan of Moon (or that she's been spending so much time with her dad after her mom died). Reportedly, Moon has quite a history with the entire Chapman family that spans decades, but what's the truth?

It's hard to imagine Dog with anyone but Beth, but he also shouldn't have to spend the rest of his life alone, either. According to recent reports, Moon may very well end up being the first woman he dates after losing Beth.

Read on for everything we know about Moon and her involvement with the Chapman family, as well as her potential romantic situation with Dog. Who knows what the future holds, but hopefully, things will get a bit less complicated (and dramatic) for this family, who have already been through so much.