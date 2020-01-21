15 Things To Know About Dog the Bounty Hunter's Rumored New Girlfriend

The past several months definitely haven't been easy for Duane "Dog" Chapman and his family as they've mourned the death of Beth Chapman, who passed away last summer after a long battle with cancer. But lately, it seems like things are changing in a major way for the family ... and this could include a new love interest for Dog: longtime family friend Moon Angell, who once worked as Beth's personal assistant. But even the biggest fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter might not be familiar of this woman on the periphery of the Chapman family.
There's not a lot out there about Moon and her relationship with the Chapmans, but it appears that since Beth's death, things have been getting seriously complicated -- and Dog's daughter, Lyssa, is making it clear she's not a fan of Moon (or that she's been spending so much time with her dad after her mom died). Reportedly, Moon has quite a history with the entire Chapman family that spans decades, but what's the truth?
It's hard to imagine Dog with anyone but Beth, but he also shouldn't have to spend the rest of his life alone, either. According to recent reports, Moon may very well end up being the first woman he dates after losing Beth.
Read on for everything we know about Moon and her involvement with the Chapman family, as well as her potential romantic situation with Dog. Who knows what the future holds, but hopefully, things will get a bit less complicated (and dramatic) for this family, who have already been through so much.
Moon Worked for the Chapmans for Many Years1
It's not clear exactly how Moon came to work for Beth and Dog, but according to her LinkedIn page, she's known the family for quite a while. She listed herself as an employee of Dog the Bounty Hunter from 1998 to the present, writing that her primary job was "personal assistant to both Dog and Beth Chapman."
Moon also listed that she worked for Dog's merch store, as well as his official Facebook page.
She Appeared on an Episode of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter'2
That episode aired in 2004, and it was titled "A Family Feud." If Angell was around more than that during filming, it seems that she stayed off camera -- or didn't appear long enough to be credited. But if she was truly working for the family, that could explain where she was all those years.
Moon & Beth Seem To Go Way Back3
Shortly after Beth's death, Moon shared several tributes to her on Instagram, including this throwback photo. Just in case anyone wasn't sure how far these two really did go back, this photo confirms it: They were in each other's lives for a very long time.
Moon Was in Beth & Dog's Wedding4
Dog and Beth tied the knot in Hawaii in 2006, and not only was Moon present, but she was also one of Beth's bridesmaids. Here she is, pictured standing up with the bride almost 15 years ago. Seems as if she really has been close with the family for as long as she claims.
She Dated One of Dog's Son5
Unfortunately, we're just not sure which one! Dog and Beth's daughter, Lyssa, claims that Beth dated one of Dog's sons at some point, but being that Dog has 10 sons, it's hard to narrow that down -- and which son that was has never been stated publicly.
Moon Didn't Seem To Spend Much Time With Beth Before Her Death6
Although Moon and Beth were certainly longtime friends, it didn't appear they spent much time together in the last few years before Beth's death -- at least, not according to Instagram. Moon didn't appear on Beth's Instagram feed at all toward the end of her life, which makes us wonder if there had been a rift between them.
Recently, Moon Has Been Romantically Linked to Dog7
Rumor has it that Moon and Dog have been spending a lot of time together since Beth's death -- and if Moon is still working with him, that makes sense. But so far, those rumors have pointed to them being a lot more than friends and coworkers.
Dog's Daughter, Lyssa, Isn't a Fan8
News that Dog and Moon could be dating started when Lyssa tweeted about Moon, accusing her of trying to replace her mother -- and of moving all of Beth's things out of her closet so that she could store her things in there instead. Uh oh ...
Sources Claim That Moon & Dog Aren't Dating9
According to what a Chapman family insider told People, there's nothing romantic going on between Moon and Dog -- at least, not for now.
"Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years," the source said. "Since Beth's death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth."
Moon Attempted To Defend Herself to Dog's Family10
After seeing Lyssa's tweets about her, People reported that Moon replied to defend herself, but those tweets have since been deleted. It's interesting to see that Moon is willing to fight back against what Dog's family is saying about her, but it still doesn't make the situation any more clear.
It didn't seem to get her anywhere, though, because Lyssa responded, "I know you don’t know this. But he’s my dad you dummy. Riding [h]is coat tail. [Expletive] please. Lol. You're dumb. Keep talking [expletive] about his baby and see how far that gets you.”
Beth May Have Been Wary of Moon11
Like we said earlier, Beth didn't seem to spend much time with Moon before her death, and that may have been for a very good reason. In a tweet, Lyssa seemed to imply that her mom warned her about Moon. "Happiness is granted to all, and all I wish is happiness for my family. When a person who has ill intentions, that my mother specifically warned me about before her passing tries to enter, the war is on," she wrote. "The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link. Not today satan."
We need to know what Beth had to say! It sounds like she might have seen this whole situation coming.
Moon's Son Reportedly Tried To Steal Beth's Ashes12
In December, Lyssa tweeted that Moon's son, Justin Bihag, tried to steal Beth's ashes from their home so that he could sell them. It sounds like Moon tried to defend him, but she's since deleted her tweets -- only Lyssa's replies to her are visible, which doesn't shed much light on the situation.
Moon's Son Was Recently Arrested13
According to People, in January, Lyssa tipped off the local police department that Justin had violated his probation from a prior domestic violence charge, and in the police report from his arrest, he referred to Dog as his uncle.
“Justin was able to contact Duane and told him the cops were at the house. Duane attempted to calm Justin down, but Justin’s attitude would become angry and then calm,” the report noted.
Justin was caught drinking and in possession of marijuana in a house he said was owned by Dog -- and using any kind of substances was a violation of his probation terms, which led to his arrest.
Dog Says He & Moon Are Just Friends14
While talking to Radar Online, Dog revealed that Moon has been helping him lately -- as a friend.
"Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family through many ups and downs," he said. "All my children are grown and gone on their own, there's no one left to help me! Moon is experienced. It's just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her. There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn't mean I have to be so sad."
Moon Has Been Fighting Back on Instagram15
All of Moon's recent Instagram posts have consisted of quotes and messages that seem to allude to the situation at hand without really mentioning it. For now, it seems as though Moon maintains that she didn't do anything untoward -- but being that Dog's family disagrees, it'll definitely be interesting to see how all of this plays out.