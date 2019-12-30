Prince William & Kate Middleton May Be in Disagreement About Baby #4

Splash News
Is it just us, or are we sensing some tension lately between Prince William and Kate Middleton? Apparently, Kate said William is done having kids, so all that speculation that we could see Kate pregnant with baby #4 soon? Well, it sounds like it's something that might never happen.
We didn't see this coming, that's for sure.
-
While Kate and Will were visiting Bradford this week, she apparently let this detail slip.
According to People, while Kate was talking with a fan named Josh Macplace, the topic of her children came up, at which point she said, "I don't think William wants any more."
Um, what? That's news to us!
-
Kate already has three kids -- we wouldn't blame her if she wanted to stop there.
-
-
It seems like something has definitely shifted in Will and Kate's marriage lately.
-
Here's hoping they drop more hints soon.
Obviously, the decision to have another child is a personal one -- and one that totally remains up to Will and Kate to make together.
But we are hoping they'll update us at some point. Is Louis the last one? We need to know!
Share this Story