Meghan Markle's Texts From Her Dad Revealed Ahead of Hearing

If anyone thought all this "leaving the royal family" business was going to overshadow Meghan Markle's current drama with her dad, think again. Texts between Meghan and Thomas Markle have leaked thanks to the ongoing lawsuit Meghan and Harry have against the Daily Mail, and it's giving us a bit more insight into what may have gone down to destroy their relationship right before the wedding in 2018.
Seriously, can this lady not catch a break?
-
To recap, Meghan and her dad haven't been close in a couple of years, mostly due to what happened before her wedding.
-
Reportedly, Meghan and Thomas exchanged texts before the wedding.
-
-
Finally, Thomas sent one more text to Meghan after his others remained unanswered.
-
Given all the drama and the back and forth, we can't blame Meghan for wanting to separate herself from it.
