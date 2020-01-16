Meghan Markle's Texts From Her Dad Revealed Ahead of Hearing

If anyone thought all this "leaving the royal family" business was going to overshadow Meghan Markle's current drama with her dad, think again. Texts between Meghan and Thomas Markle have leaked thanks to the ongoing lawsuit Meghan and Harry have against the Daily Mail, and it's giving us a bit more insight into what may have gone down to destroy their relationship right before the wedding in 2018. 

Seriously, can this lady not catch a break?

  • To recap, Meghan and her dad haven't been close in a couple of years, mostly due to what happened before her wedding.

    Apparently, he had to have heart surgery at the last minute, which led to him not being able to make the wedding ... but in the meantime, he kept talking to the press, which Meghan and Harry didn't appreciate. 

    More recently, Meghan and Harry have filed a lawsuit against British press, which exposed a letter that Meghan wrote to her dad, who's expected to testify as a witness for the Daily Mail in an upcoming hearing for that case.

  • Reportedly, Meghan and Thomas exchanged texts before the wedding. 

    In one text, he wrote Meghan about the clothes she'd picked out for him for the big day, saying, "I look forward to trying on my shoes and see how we look thank you for getting it ready for me its [sic] probably past your bedtime so have a good night. I love you Dad."

    Then, after he underwent surgery on March 16, Thomas reportedly received a text from both Harry and Meghan that said he hurt Meghan and needed to stop speaking to press.

    "The text did not ask how the surgical procedure had gone or how Mr. Markle was or send him good wishes," said court documents obtained by Yahoo! UK. 

  • Finally, Thomas sent one more text to Meghan after his others remained unanswered. 

    "I want to reach out to you or try to reach out to you one more time," the text said. "You apparently have just written me off and now it's telling me I guess for the rest of my life?"

    Thomas and Meghan haven't spoken, and he said he hasn't met baby Archie or Prince Harry. 

    Hmm ...

  • Given all the drama and the back and forth, we can't blame Meghan for wanting to separate herself from it.

    We also can't blame her and Harry for fighting back in court. The way she's been treated by the press is terrible -- no one should have to put up with that.

    Whatever's going on in Meghan's family, she's the only one who knows the truth. And in the meantime, hopefully, this trial won't end up making things even worse for her.

