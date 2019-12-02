Did Prince William Just Indirectly Comment on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle?

Splash News
The show must go on. Even though the royal family is having a bit of a crisis at the moment with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's seemingly-abrupt departure, its members still need to carry out their duties. On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to the Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire to sit down with leaders from various different faith and community groups -- and while they were there, the duke made what many are taking to be an indirect reference to Harry and Meghan.
-
Wednesday was the first time William and Kate carried out a royal engagement since The Meeting on Monday.
Before the queen released her statement, declaring that she gives Harry and Meghan permission to forge their own path, there was a top secret gathering at Sandringham involving herself, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry.
Wednesday, though, Wills was all smiles. Naturally, though, people couldn't help but read into some of the things he said at the Khidmat Centre.
"It's sometimes trying to get people to understand that's it's okay to have these challenges," William said in a speech. "We just need to deal with them and we need to move forward rather than just be stuck in paralysis."
-
Most people's thoughts can be summed up in the following GIF:
What does it all mean, Wills?!
On the one hand, a thinly-veiled remark about his current situation certainly doesn't jive with the royal family's "never complain, never explain" unofficial mantra.
But on the other, it's actually kind of nice if the duke was referencing his brother with his words -- after all, Harry and William seem to have been "stuck in paralysis" for some time now.
-
-
Since Prince Harry brought Meghan Markle into the picture, things have reportedly been tense between William and Harry.
-
In the coming weeks, the state of William and Harry's relationship will become more clear to the public.
In the meantime, though, we're going to choose to believe they're "moving forward."
Because if anything needs a little evolution, it's the relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes the past few years.
Share this Story