A Look Back at Kate Gosselin's Rise to Reality Show Stardom to Getting Fired

Image: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images It's been over a decade since fans were first introduced to Kate Gosselin (and ex husband Jon Gosselin) on TLC's hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 about their large family. Together, Jon and Kate have eight children: twins Cara and Mady, 18; and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah. The way they handled their day-to-day lives while wrangling so many kids was pretty impressive, and it made people want to tune in ... but it didn't take long before everything began to unravel in front of the entire world, including Jon and Kate's marriage.

It's been quite a journey for Kate. From Jon & Kate Plus 8, she bounced back from her divorce by helping to transform the show into Kate Plus 8, following her life with a house full of kids as a single mom. That didn't last forever, either, and most recently, she starred in Kate Plus Date, but now, we know that's come to a permanent end since TLC has seemingly cut all ties with her after she was found in contempt of court for violating filming rules with her children.

Being that this stuff happened over the span of 11 years, it makes sense that if now, in 2020, some of the details are a bit fuzzy. But this timeline should clear it all up for fans who are a bit confused on the way everything played out ... and how Jon and Kate both ended up where they are today.

Read on for a complete timeline of Kate's reality TV journey, from the time she starred on Jon & Kate Plus 8 to today, when she seems to be out of the reality TV game entirely -- at least, as far as TLC is concerned. Who knows what the future holds, but we have a feeling that Kate probably has a backup plan in the works as we speak.