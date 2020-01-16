18 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products Meghan Markle Can't Live Without

Image: ALPR/AdMedia/Splash News



ALPR/AdMedia/Splash News We can't wait for Meghan Markle -- beauty nerd who loves to mix pricey products with budget-friendly finds -- to wear red lipstick again. Because we know that's coming, right? Now that she and Harry are redefining their roles within the royal family (or just as likely, outside it), we fully expect to see her beauty look expand beyond "royal demure." And when she does rock red again (something she hasn't done in a few years), we'll be first in line to get it -- especially if it's something we can get for under $25. While we've mainly had to make educated guesses about the beauty brands and products she's used as a royal, over the years, Meghan has given many a detailed interview about stuff she loves for face, skin, and hair. And, as we'd expect, they're fabulous.

No one, not even duchesses, use exclusively high-end beauty products. Not only would that be fussy and impractical -- and frankly, boring -- but it would be missing out on great cheap finds that folks can grab on the go, or get from Amazon the next day. True beauty heads, just like fashion aficionados who blend high and low products, are all about exploring the options, and sometimes, the best option is not the $300 body lotion, but the one on on sale for five bucks on aisle six at the drug store.

Meghan has always known this, and so the affordable beauty products that sit in her makeup bag run the gamut from under-$10 products we've seen on drugstore shelves to surprisingly inexpensive finds from great brands.

And she doesn't recommend them just to seem relatable.

This is a woman, after all, who wore an affordable product as the most prominent part of her wedding day beauty look. When it comes to beauty product realness, she walks the walk. So what other inexpensive beauty products does she swear by? Read on to find out!