18 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products Meghan Markle Can't Live Without

ALPR/AdMedia/Splash News
We can't wait for Meghan Markle -- beauty nerd who loves to mix pricey products with budget-friendly finds -- to wear red lipstick again. Because we know that's coming, right? Now that she and Harry are redefining their roles within the royal family (or just as likely, outside it), we fully expect to see her beauty look expand beyond "royal demure." And when she does rock red again (something she hasn't done in a few years), we'll be first in line to get it -- especially if it's something we can get for under $25.
While we've mainly had to make educated guesses about the beauty brands and products she's used as a royal, over the years, Meghan has given many a detailed interview about stuff she loves for face, skin, and hair. And, as we'd expect, they're fabulous.
No one, not even duchesses, use exclusively high-end beauty products. Not only would that be fussy and impractical -- and frankly, boring -- but it would be missing out on great cheap finds that folks can grab on the go, or get from Amazon the next day. True beauty heads, just like fashion aficionados who blend high and low products, are all about exploring the options, and sometimes, the best option is not the $300 body lotion, but the one on on sale for five bucks on aisle six at the drug store.
Meghan has always known this, and so the affordable beauty products that sit in her makeup bag run the gamut from under-$10 products we've seen on drugstore shelves to surprisingly inexpensive finds from great brands.
And she doesn't recommend them just to seem relatable.
This is a woman, after all, who wore an affordable product as the most prominent part of her wedding day beauty look. When it comes to beauty product realness, she walks the walk. So what other inexpensive beauty products does she swear by? Read on to find out!
-
Dr. Bronner's Pure Castille Soap1
Made with hemp and lavender, this all-over cleanser has essential oils and is mostly organic and fair-trade. Meghan told Beauty Banter: "I love the smell and it lasts for such a long time. (The almond scent is quite nice, too, if your prefer something warm and sweet). I alternate between the two."
Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Soap in lavender ($11, Target)
-
Nivea Skin Firming Hydration2
Made with shea butter and Q10, this lotion claims to improve skin's elasticity within two weeks. "I use this religiously," Meghan explained to Beauty Banter. "It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market. It’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it."
Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Lotion, ($7, Target)
-
-
Beautyblender Original3
A few years before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan curated her own Birchbox collection. She advised makeup lovers not to cake their faces with foundation, but to use it on spots that need it -- then spread with this popular sponge. "I never want to cover my freckles," she added. so I'll just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face."
Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge ($20, Amazon)
-
Bioré Daily Deep Pore Cleansing Cloths4
Meghan was all of us when she talked about why she buys these cleaning cloths in bulk. "They’re great to keep in the car and on your nightstand when you have those horribly lazy nights that the thought of getting up to actually wash your face seems unbearable," she told Beauty Bar.
Bioré Daily Deep Pore Cleansing Cloths ($10, Amazon)
-
-
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler5
Eyelash curlers all look pretty much the same. So what's so special about this one? Fans love it because it is gentle on the eyes, and won't pull at eyelids. Meghan once said it makes her feel "instantly awake."
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler ($20, Amazon)
-
Fresh Sugar Advanced Lip Therapy Treatment With SPF 156
This is no ordinary lip balm. It's got cupuacu butter, plum seed oil, and passion flower seed oil for supreme moisturizing, sea fennel to smooth out fine lines, an anti-oxidant, and a plumper. "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best," Meghan once said about this affordable lip treatment. "Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it."
Fresh Sugar Advanced Lip Therapy Treatment with SPF 15 ($23, Walmart)
-
-
Eyeko Fat Liquid Eyeliner7
Another product that Meghan loved, according to Birchbox, is this aptly named eyeliner, with a chubby shape that ensures a steady grip for foolproof application -- and the rich, bold color goes on smoothly. No need to fear liquid liner!
Eyeko Fat Liquid Eyeliner ($18, Amazon)
-
Wella Reflections Smoothing Oil8
"It smells like vacation," quipped Meghan, about this luxurious smoothing hair oil -- and we're sold right there. "[It] makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath," the duchess added.
Wella Reflections Smoothing Oil ($16, Amazon)
-
-
MAC Eye Kohl in Teddy9
The makeup masters at MAC came up with this clever color, a brown with gold flecks, which is a perfect way to highlight dark eyes like Meghan's. "A makeup artist I work with often, Kayleen McAdams, turned me on to it," she once told Allure. "It's what she uses on Sofia Vergara, and who wouldn't want those gorgeous brown almond eyes?"
MAC Eye Kohl in Teddy ($19, MAC)
-
Derma E Hydrating Face Mist10
Birchbox, the beauty subscription service that worked with Meghan to curate her own box for subscribers, said that she often stopped by the headquarters and tried out different products. Meghan fell in love with this mist, which contains hyaluronic acid and other ultra-moisturizing ingredients, as well as antioxidants.
Derma E Hydrating Face Mist ($10, Amazon)
-
-
Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara11
Makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who worked with Meghan in Toronto from 2015 to 2017, told Hello magazine that the former actress introduced her to this mascara. "I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her! It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets.”
Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara ($8, Target)
-
Honest Beauty Lip Crayon Lush Sheer in Chestnut12
Behold, the lipstick that Meghan wore to her wedding on May 19, 2018. Her makeup artist for that day, Daniel Martin, created most of her look using Dior products, but Meghan insisted on wearing this beautiful, barely-there shade, by the company founded by actress Jessica Alba, to complete her natural look.
Honest Beauty Lip Crayon Lush Sheer in Chestnut ($13, Amazon)
-
-
Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers13
This pretty and timeless shade from Essie is a favorite of Queen Elizabeth's, who dislikes wearing loud nail polish, and prefers that the royal ladies keep their nail colors neutral as well. It's no wonder that Meghan wore it on her wedding day, and it was the perfect accompaniment to her overall romantic and natural beauty look.
Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers ($9, Amazon)
-
Make Up For Ever HD Pressed Powder14
Finishing powder is one of the key makeup products that TV and movie stars use as a last step. It diffuses light, which makes skin look even while minimizing fine lines. Meghan loves Make Up For Ever's version. "It lets your skin look shiny and fresh, but not greasy-shiny," she told Allure. Try it out with the affordable mini version.
Make Up For Ever HD Pressed Powder ($23, Sephora)
-
-
Boar Bristle Brush15
Though Meghan loves a messy bun, she also often styles her hair in a neat updo that requires smooth and flat edges, for which she uses a natural boar hair brush. "For my flyaways, I spray hairspray on a small boar bristle toothbrush to lightly brush them down or smooth the hairline -- this is especially good for a sleek bun when I'm off-camera," she admits. Though Meghan didn't specify a particular brush, this one has several sides with different textures for extra styling options.
Red by Kiss Ultimate Edge Fixer Professional Boar Hair Brush ($5, Amazon)
-
Nivea Sun Immediate Protector Moisturizing Sun Spray SPF 50+16
Sometimes, Meghan gives us inexpensive beauty product recommendations without even trying. She was spotted with a bottle of this super-protective and hydrating sunscreen at a polo match that she attended with Archie in July 2019.
Nivea Sun Immediate Protector Moisturizing Sun Spray SPF 50+ ($10, Amazon)
-
-
Tea Tree Oil17
No matter which products come in and out of Meghan's travel bag, there's one product that is always with her: a bottle of tea tree oil. "It's not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it's my little cure-all," she told Allure. "It's inexpensive, it's small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time." She didn't specify a brand, but we like this one, which also helps promote hair growth.
Difeel Pure Essential Tea Tree Oil ($6, Target)
-
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray18
No one likes limp hair, and that includes Meghan, who kept this product on standby on set when she was filming Suits. "When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward as she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, and then has me 'flip back hard' to give my hair a little extra bounce," she once revealed.
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray (from $22, Nordstrom)