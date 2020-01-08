Meghan Markle Gave a Big Clue the Day Before Her Announcement That She Was Ready to Call It Quits

Splash News
When it comes to all things royal, it seems like Meghan Markle is over it, and apparently, there was proof of this right before she and Prince Harry made their big announcement last week. In fact, there's a clue that Meghan dropped that we apparently all missed ... but now, looking back, it's pretty clear.
And given all the royal rules and traditions she's had to follow, we can't say we blame her one bit.
-
Remember those photos of Meghan from her visit to Canada House last week? She had her coat on her arm instead of wearing it.
-
Kate Middleton herself has lamented this rule in the past.
-
-
Being that Meghan has always done things her own way, this isn't surprising at all.
-
Hopefully, Meghan and Harry will share a new update on their plans soon.
In the meantime, we're kind of proud of Meghan for sticking it to the monarchy.
After all, she's been through a lot since becoming part of the royal family, and the last thing she should do is sweat in a coat just because it's the rule.
Share this Story