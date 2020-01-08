Meghan Markle Gave a Big Clue the Day Before Her Announcement That She Was Ready to Call It Quits



Splash News

When it comes to all things royal, it seems like Meghan Markle is over it, and apparently, there was proof of this right before she and Prince Harry made their big announcement last week. In fact, there's a clue that Meghan dropped that we apparently all missed ... but now, looking back, it's pretty clear.

And given all the royal rules and traditions she's had to follow, we can't say we blame her one bit.