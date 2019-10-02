Amy Duggar Picks a Side in Derick Dillard & Jim Bob Duggar's Feud

Lately, Derick's been very open about his distrust of his father-in-law, Jim Bob.

While getting candid with fans in the comments of his Instagram posts, Derick revealed that Jim Bob isn't letting Jill visit her family if he's not home, and that he's withheld everyone's earnings from Counting On, instead pocketing them all himself -- yikes.

Basically, it's no surprise that we don't see Jill with her side of the family often ... and it's been a long time since these two have been appearing on the show in any kind of real capacity.