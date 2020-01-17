15 Times Meghan Markle Looked Downright Miserable Since Becoming Royalty

Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage



Karwai Tang/WireImage Life in the royal family may guarantee status, but it doesn't guarantee happiness. Back when Meghan Markle first started dating Prince Harry, we can only assume that she didn't anticipate the onslaught of nasty reporters coming for her every day. Meghan already knew what celebrity life was like, so she was no stranger to gossip -- but we can all agree that things went a bit too far when she became a duchess. Way too far. If we were dealing with our private details being published, having our families scrutinized, and putting up with some flat out racism ... yeah, we'd want to quit royalty too.

People usually think of being royal as a cake walk. Pretty dresses, castles, and adoring fans -- how hard could it be? Harder than celeb life, that's for sure. Sure, she may be happy with Prince Harry, but dealing with the inner drama of the royal family in addition to becoming a first-time mom to Archie sounds seriously stressful. If we were in her shoes, we don't know what we'd do. We just know that things haven't been easy for Meghan, and she's not crazy for thinking she's been targeted. There's tons of evidence of media celebrating Kate Middleton for the same things Meghan has been criticized for. Unfair would be an understatement.

Listen, people: Give her a break for stepping down as a senior member of the royal family. The Princess Diaries II taught us that royals should be able to choose their own path -- and we 100% agree.