Prince Harry's Military Friends Are Rallying & Coming to His Defense

Say what you want about Prince Harry -- but just don't say it to his military friends. Not long after The Sun and the Daily Mail reported stories on some of the Duke of Sussex's ex-military acquaintances being "disgusted" with his decision to step back from royal duties, a number of men he served with are coming to his defense and offering their full support of his and Meghan Markle's decision.
Lest anyone forget, the Duke of Sussex served in the armed forces for 10 years.
He ended his duties in 2015, but during his time in the British Army, he did two tours to Afghanistan. And of course, after he left the army, he created the Invictus Games, a multi-sport competition for wounded or sick veterans.
It goes without saying that the military, and the men and women who serve in it, is something that's very near and dear to Prince Harry's heart -- and contrary to what some reporting would like us to believe, it's apparent that the people who served with Harry still hold him in the highest regard.
After negative stories were published about Prince Harry, some of his old military friends spoke up on social media.
Former British Special Forces soldier Dean Stott said that Harry "deserves the full respect awarded to a soldier."
In other words, his current decision should in no way tarnish anything he did when he was in the army.
Another veteran posted a photo of himself with Prince Harry in their army days, along with a touching caption about the duke.
He makes a good point about Harry supporting so many people with his numerous charities, including the Invictus Games, so people should do the same for him -- especially since it sounds like he's still going to support these organizations.
And finally, David Wiseman, a veteran and former Invictus team captain came to Harry's defense.
Alongside a number of photos of Harry while he was in the army, Wiseman asked people to "please remember" all the important and inspiring work Harry has done before commenting negatively on his current situation.
Preach!
Bottom line: Harry's military friends have his back -- no matter what he decides to do.
Obviously, Harry and Meghan aren't going to be on the receiving end of positive press all the time, but when it comes to his military community, we know where they stand.
And as Micky Yule, another military friend of prince Harry's said: "When you've done two tours of Afghan, come back to me."
