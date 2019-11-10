Prince Harry's Military Friends Are Rallying & Coming to His Defense

Say what you want about Prince Harry -- but just don't say it to his military friends. Not long after The Sun and the Daily Mail reported stories on some of the Duke of Sussex's ex-military acquaintances being "disgusted" with his decision to step back from royal duties, a number of men he served with are coming to his defense and offering their full support of his and Meghan Markle's decision. 

