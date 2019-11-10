Prince Harry's Military Friends Are Rallying & Coming to His Defense

He ended his duties in 2015, but during his time in the British Army, he did two tours to Afghanistan. And of course, after he left the army, he created the Invictus Games, a multi-sport competition for wounded or sick veterans.



It goes without saying that the military, and the men and women who serve in it, is something that's very near and dear to Prince Harry's heart -- and contrary to what some reporting would like us to believe, it's apparent that the people who served with Harry still hold him in the highest regard.