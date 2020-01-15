Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time Since Her & Prince Harry's Announcement

Splash News
Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell on Instagram about leaving the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has been lying seriously low. While we haven't caught a post-news glimpse of Prince Harry, we've been kept somewhat in the loop of what he's been up to -- i.e. having intense discussions with the queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William.
Now, though, for the first time since announcing they're stepping back from the royal family, Meghan Markle has been spotted. As reported, the duchess was hiding out in Canada, and finally, we're catching a glimpse of our girl -- and yep, she's still working.
-
On Tuesday, the duchess was spotted boarding a seaplane out of Victoria Harbour.
After hiding out for a few days with baby Archie and her mom, Meghan was seen braving the harsh weather (looking chic as always) in order to hop on a plane.
"Meghan took a seaplane out of Victoria Harbour," a source told to E! News. "Archie was not with her. She is going to Vancouver."
And where was she going, you ask???
-
Meghan was heading to a women's center, naturally. Gotta hand it to her, she is a FORCE.
While Sussex Royal hasn't published any photos to their Instagram page, it's being reported that the duchess visited the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre, an organization that provides counseling, meals and a variety of other services to women and children in need.
According to E! News, Meghan enjoyed a spot of tea with the women and discussed a variety of issues concerning the group.
Say what you want about her, but there's no denying the fact that this woman is seriously passionate about the issues that are near and dear to her heart.
-
-
The outing must have been incredibly welcome for Meghan, who reportedly has mostly been staying inside as of late.
-
After their first appearance of the new year last week, Meghan jetted back to Canada, while Harry stayed in London to deal with his family.
Share this Story