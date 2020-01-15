Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time Since Her & Prince Harry's Announcement



Splash News

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell on Instagram about leaving the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has been lying seriously low. While we haven't caught a post-news glimpse of Prince Harry, we've been kept somewhat in the loop of what he's been up to -- i.e. having intense discussions with the queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William.

Now, though, for the first time since announcing they're stepping back from the royal family, Meghan Markle has been spotted. As reported, the duchess was hiding out in Canada, and finally, we're catching a glimpse of our girl -- and yep, she's still working.