Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time Since Her & Prince Harry's Announcement

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

meghan markle
Splash News

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell on Instagram about leaving the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has been lying seriously low. While we haven't caught a post-news glimpse of Prince Harry, we've been kept somewhat in the loop of what he's been up to -- i.e. having intense discussions with the queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William

Now, though, for the first time since announcing they're stepping back from the royal family, Meghan Markle has been spotted. As reported, the duchess was hiding out in Canada, and finally, we're catching a glimpse of our girl -- and yep, she's still working. 

  • On Tuesday, the duchess was spotted boarding a seaplane out of Victoria Harbour. 

    After hiding out for a few days with baby Archie and her mom, Meghan was seen braving the harsh weather (looking chic as always) in order to hop on a plane. 

    "Meghan took a seaplane out of Victoria Harbour," a source told to E! News. "Archie was not with her. She is going to Vancouver." 

    And where was she going, you ask???

    • Advertisement

  • Meghan was heading to a women's center, naturally. Gotta hand it to her, she is a FORCE. 

    While Sussex Royal hasn't published any photos to their Instagram page, it's being reported that the duchess visited the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre, an organization that provides counseling, meals and a variety of other services to women and children in need. 

    According to E! News, Meghan enjoyed a spot of tea with the women and discussed a variety of issues concerning the group. 

    Say what you want about her, but there's no denying the fact that this woman is seriously passionate about the issues that are near and dear to her heart.

  • The outing must have been incredibly welcome for Meghan, who reportedly has mostly been staying inside as of late. 

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    An insider recently told E! News that Meghan "mostly stays home but ventures out around mid-day just to get out." Apparently, she was seen driving around town by herself at one point in a Range Rover, while a security team followed close behind.

    We're guessing she'd give an arm to go to a group yoga class right about now. Alas, that's not an option. 

  • After their first appearance of the new year last week, Meghan jetted back to Canada, while Harry stayed in London to deal with his family. 

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    The couple has been apart for nearly a week now, but they'll reportedly reunite on Thursday after Prince Harry hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace.

    The next few days should be interesting in terms of news about Harry and Meghan. While the queen announced earlier this week that she supports the Sussexes' decision to want to forge their own path, she evidently still hasn't decided on how to tackle the financial aspect of things. Supposedly, she's still deliberating and we'll learn her thoughts this week. 

    Whatever happens with Harry and Meghan, one thing is certain: The couple will be thrilled to be back together with their adorable son. Now's not the time for them to be apart.  

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement