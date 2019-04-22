Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Good Friend Hints at a Tell-All Interview

Bradby recently wrote in the 'Sunday Times' that, essentially, it's in the royal family's best interest to make sure the Sussexes are happy with their end of the deal.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jun 8, 2019 at 8:44am PDT

"I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred sit down interview and I don't think it would be pretty," Bradby wrote.



He added: "I suspect the royal family would carry British public opinion still -- perhaps only just -- but its international standing is a key part of its value to the British state. If that were to be tarnished, it could be very damaging indeed."

What the heck went on over there?! Sounds like Harry and Meghan have good cause to leave!