Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Good Friend Hints at a Tell-All Interview

Although Queen Elizabeth issued an incredibly civilized, deeply personal statement on Monday about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it sounds like things may not be so nicey-nice behind palace walls. In addition to the reported friction that's been present for months between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family -- including Prince William and Kate Middleton -- things apparently may take an uglier-than-ever-before turn after Harry and Meghan officially announced they were stepping down from their roles.
Because details are still being ironed out in relation to Harry and Meghan's future roles with the royal family, things still have potential to get really bad.
According to journalist and close Sussex friend Tom Bradby -- who interviewed Harry and Meghan for their documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey -- if the Sussexes don't feel that a suitable solution has been reached, they may go the vindictive route and give a tell-all interview.
Can you imagine?!
Bradby recently wrote in the 'Sunday Times' that, essentially, it's in the royal family's best interest to make sure the Sussexes are happy with their end of the deal.
"I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred sit down interview and I don't think it would be pretty," Bradby wrote.
He added: "I suspect the royal family would carry British public opinion still -- perhaps only just -- but its international standing is a key part of its value to the British state. If that were to be tarnished, it could be very damaging indeed."
What the heck went on over there?! Sounds like Harry and Meghan have good cause to leave!
And some are saying that, even if there isn't a bombshell interview, info is likely going to leak.
And again, it won't be pretty.
According to royal reporter Omid Scoobie, tension between Harry and Meghan and other members of the royal family was thick -- despite how they tried to make outward appearances seem otherwise.
"Even inside the walls of the House of Windsor, they faced their own difficulties with members of the royal family, and I think over the weeks or months ahead we’re going to hear more about some of those things and the challenges that they faced because there are stories that haven’t been told yet." Scoobie said, "Although their website lays out what it is that they want professionally, personally there is a lot that they want to change as well."
Man, sounds like things were BAD for Harry and Meghan -- who could blame them for wanting to get away?
While hearing about the dirty secrets of the royal family certainly would be a guilty pleasure, let's hope it doesn't come to that. It would be a shame if Harry and William never spoke again because of a few rough years in their relationship.
Time will tell.
