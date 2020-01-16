15 Royals With Regular Jobs Outside the Palace Walls

Image: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images



Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Let's put it on the table: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are clearly done with this royal business. After what the media has put them through, who wouldn't be? They clearly just want to do things that matter, without the hassle. With so many people scrutinizing their decision, a question keeps popping up: Is it possible to lead a normal life as a royal? Well, sorta. Fanfare included, there are plenty of royals who don't let fame get in the way of doing the things they love -- that includes chasing after their own careers! Yes, royal family members can go to work just like us.

Who on earth would want to work if they were royalty? Lots of royal fam members, it turns out. In fact, it seems like royal family members have a lot of work to do to begin with. There's all sorts of travel and public pressures involved -- it all sorta mimics a true politician's job, so make no mistake: Being a royal is anything but relaxing.

This being said, why would any one of them want to work more? Princess Eugenie, for example, is the director of an art gallery (on top of her other royal duties!) There's no doubt that Queen Elizabeth must be extra proud of her working family members. We hope that when Harry and Meghan decide on their new plans as non-senior royals, they'll be happy doing whatever they love.

From dukes to earls and princes to princesses, we love seeing royals break tradition and thriving. Here are a few of them who show us that working-while-royal is NBD!