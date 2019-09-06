Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Felt 'Forced' Out of the Royal Family

Splash News
The reasons surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's seemingly sudden departure from the royal family have ranged from everything from the nasty way the British press treated them to Meghan wanting to get back to acting. But a new report has put a slightly more depressing spin on things. A source recently told People that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't necessarily want to take a step back from royal life, but instead they felt like they were forced -- by the royal family themselves!
It's no secret that the Sussexes have had a rough go since getting married in May of 2018.
Although the duchess managed to grin and bear it on the outside, both she and Prince Harry were reportedly being, in a way, iced out of the royal family.
"This is not how they wanted to handle this, but Meghan and Harry's hand was forced," a friend said. "There is so much bad blood in that family -- it's toxic. If relationships had been better, things would have been different."
The source was referencing Meghan and Harry's decision to post their plans on Instagram before informing the Queen and other members of the royal family.
Even though they went against the royal family's "never complain, never explain" mantra, the source said the couple felt they had no other choice.
A few months ago, Harry -- and apparently Meghan -- hinted that they didn't feel supported by the royal family.
In the documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry told journalist Tom Bradby that he and Prince William were on "different paths" at the moment, which was interpreted to be a thinly veiled way of saying: My brother doesn't support me.
In another part of the documentary, Meghan revealed that she's "not OK," and that "not many people have asked" if she was. Evidently, this may have been a passive-aggressive insult to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who reportedly offered no support to her after she joined the royal family.
Ouch!
Apparently, the negative press Harry and Meghan received affected Meghan more than anyone knew.
According to the source, that, plus her outsider status in the royal family, left her feeling "deeply, deeply hurt" -- and she didn't get any support.
"Meghan and Harry didn't feel they got enough comfort or solace from them," the source said.
Wow. No wonder they -- Meghan in particular -- wanted out. It all sounds so depressing.
If the reports are to be believed, it sounds like it was Harry and Meghan versus the royal family from the get-go.
As we've heard on numerous occasions, Prince William was concerned that his brother was rushing into things with Meghan and wanted him to pump the brakes on his relationship. Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously said in a documentary that "William was quite concerned that the relationship had moved so quickly."
According to Nicholl, William asked Harry: "This seems to be moving quickly, are you sure?"
And that didn't sit well with Harry.
"Harry is hugely protective of Meghan, he saw that as criticism, he interpreted that as his brother not really being behind this marriage," Nicholl said. "I don't think things have been quite right ever since."
Again, sad.
This seems to only be the beginning of "Megxit," so we'll see what happens in the coming weeks. One can hope, though, that the silver lining of all of this will be some sort of reconciliation between Harry and William -- absence is supposed to make the heart grow fonder and all that, no?
