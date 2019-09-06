Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Felt 'Forced' Out of the Royal Family

It's no secret that the Sussexes have had a rough go since getting married in May of 2018.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Nov 27, 2019 at 7:26am PST

Although the duchess managed to grin and bear it on the outside, both she and Prince Harry were reportedly being, in a way, iced out of the royal family.

"This is not how they wanted to handle this, but Meghan and Harry's hand was forced," a friend said. "There is so much bad blood in that family -- it's toxic. If relationships had been better, things would have been different."

The source was referencing Meghan and Harry's decision to post their plans on Instagram before informing the Queen and other members of the royal family.

Even though they went against the royal family's "never complain, never explain" mantra, the source said the couple felt they had no other choice.

