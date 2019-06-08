Channing Tatum & Jessie J Spotted Together Since Their Split

Splash News
We've accepted that Channing Tatum and Jessie J's relationship is totally done for, but what if there actually is a chance they could get back together? Reportedly, Channing and Jessie have been spotted together recently, even though they've been broken up for more than a month -- and live on different continents -- so what's going on? Could they be reuniting, or are they just hanging out as friends?
Jessie and Channing were seen at a Restoration Hardware on Sunday.
According to what a witness told E! News, they spent about a half an hour looking at the kids' section of the store -- likely shopping for Channing's daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, Everly.
"They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key," the witness said. "No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items."
Hmm... very interesting.
Fans are already rooting for them to get back together.
We definitely see where these commenters are coming from. Channing and Jessie were pretty cute together, and they seemed to genuinely have a good time. We were pretty shocked to find out that they'd split, after all.
So far, Jessie and Channing aren't talking about it.
We get it. Even when they were together, they didn't really publicly comment on their relationship.
But there's a chance that this was just a friendly get-together, because they do seem to have remained on good terms since their split. And we did hear that Channing is using dating apps these days. Until we hear otherwise, we're inclined to believe that this might be just a friend thing.
Guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens next.
