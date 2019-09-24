Prince Harry & Meghan Markle May Not Be the Duke & Duchess Much Longer

Splash News
Well, that was fast. Mere hours after Queen Elizabeth had an emergency top secret meeting with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry about the Sussexes wanting to distance themselves from the royal family and move to North America, her majesty issued a statement. Overall, the Queen's comments had an air of warmth to them -- but there's one part of her statement that has everyone scratching their heads.
Here's the statement the Queen released to the public on the royal family's website:
Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.
My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.
Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.
It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.
These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.
Notice anything odd? How about that she didn't call Harry and Meghan "duke" and "duchess"?
Does that mean she's stripping them of their titles? Many people seem to think so!
When Harry and Meghan released their statement, they were a little ambiguous in terms of what they were trying to accomplish.
On the one hand, they said that they wanted to "work to become financially independent," but on the other they said they were going to continue to "honor the queen." What does it all mean?!
Some think that, in so many words, it just means Harry and Meghan want space for themselves and baby Archie, plain and simple. Although it doesn't sound like they want to sever all ties with the royal family, they don't want to be obligated to live their lives in such a specific way.
And all that being said, they could still keep their titles, depending on what they're doing.
Although Queen Elizabeth may stop referring to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (actually, it sounds like she already has) in public, Harry and Meghan may keep their titles.
From the sound of things, Harry and Meghan basically want to be nonworking royals, which is basically what Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are -- they're not funded by the Queen.
Technically speaking, Beatrice works in business and Eugenie runs an art gallery, but Prince Andrew has said that he "supports both of his daughters financially from his private income" and that they don't receive checks from Sovereign Grant, the government-supported fund that finances Queen Elizabeth's work.
On the flip side, though, the titles may be a conflict of interest for what Harry and Meghan are specifically proposing -- which is still unclear.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently wrote in Vanity Fair:
Harry and Meghan are not understood to want to relinquish their royal titles and will continue to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However they have also said they plan to be financially independent. If they plan to carry out commercial work it could conflict with their royal roles and duties, potentially posing problems in the future.
Nicholl claimed a source said: "Nothing has been ruled in or out, it's too early to say, but it is hard to have an HRH title while working on a commercial basis if that’s what they plan to do."
In other words, we'll have to wait and see! From the looks of things, the changeover is going to happen sooner rather than later, so it's only a matter of time before we find out if we're still referring to Harry and Meghan as the "Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
Whatever their official titles are, though, they'll always be "Prince Harry" and "Meghan Markle" to us.
