Jill Duggar Just Got Mom-Shamed for a Totally Ridiculous Reason

It's a rare moment that Jill Duggar isn't getting criticism for her parenting decisions, and on her latest Instagram post, it's no different! So what's her latest offense? Apparently, fans are upset that Jill still lets Israel nap ... even though he's 4, and many of us probably know plenty of 4-year-olds (and adults) who need a nap to get through the day.
Oh boy.
-
It all started with this pic of Jill's kids playing in the snow over the weekend.
"Just a little sleet and snow, but these boys were excited to play in it before naps!" she wrote.
That's just a slight dusting, but hey -- it doesn't have to be much to get kids excited! And it certainly seems Israel and Sam were having a pretty great time out there sledding. As long as they're having fun, right?
-
This immediately brought out the questions about why Israel would need a nap.
-
-
That commenter wasn't the only one who had something to say about it.
-
Fortunately, other moms came to Jill's defense.
-
-
We hope Jill is enjoying this time with her boys.
After all, they won't nap forever.
And it appears they're having fun with the cold weather. These kids are loved, safe, and happy, and that means that Jill's doing everything right.
