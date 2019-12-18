Jill Duggar Just Got Mom-Shamed for a Totally Ridiculous Reason

It's a rare moment that Jill Duggar isn't getting criticism for her parenting decisions, and on her latest Instagram post, it's no different! So what's her latest offense? Apparently, fans are upset that Jill still lets Israel nap ... even though he's 4, and many of us probably know plenty of 4-year-olds (and adults) who need a nap to get through the day.

Oh boy. 

  • It all started with this pic of Jill's kids playing in the snow over the weekend.

    "Just a little sleet and snow, but these boys were excited to play in it before naps!" she wrote.

    That's just a slight dusting, but hey -- it doesn't have to be much to get kids excited! And it certainly seems Israel and Sam were having a pretty great time out there sledding. As long as they're having fun, right?

  • This immediately brought out the questions about why Israel would need a nap. 

    Jill Duggar Instagram comment
    Because what's the fun of following moms on Instagram if not to tell them they're parenting their kids the wrong way (cue eyeroll)? 

    Israel may very well be an early riser -- or he might just be a kid who naps. It's actually a pretty common thing, and it's probably what's best for the happiness of everyone involved.

  • That commenter wasn't the only one who had something to say about it.

    Jill Duggar Instagram Comment
    Come on -- he's napping, not playing with knives.

    As we've seen just from following Jill online, she's the mama to two very active boys. How are they supposed to recharge those batteries and keep their mama busy without a good nap in the middle of the day?

  • Fortunately, other moms came to Jill's defense.

    Jill Duggar Instagram comments
    He's a little kid, and he naps. No big deal!

    In fact, we'd like a nap right now, and we're much older than Israel is, so ... if letting the kid nap is the worst thing Jill's doing, we'd say she's actually kicking butt.

  • We hope Jill is enjoying this time with her boys.

    View this post on Instagram

    Love the after nap cuddles! 💞🤗

    A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on

    After all, they won't nap forever.

    And it appears they're having fun with the cold weather. These kids are loved, safe, and happy, and that means that Jill's doing everything right.

