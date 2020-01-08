Queen Elizabeth Releases a Statement After Talks With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Splash News
It's been a whirlwind of a week since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the news that they're stepping down as senior royals, and now, the Queen is sharing her thoughts. On Monday, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement on Harry and Meghan's decision, and let's just say that her response is exactly what we predicted (and yes, low on the drama).
There was a 2 1/2-hour meeting for the family Monday, and now, the Queen is sharing what they've discussed -- kind of.
The Queen continued to say that Harry and Meghan have "made it clear" they don't want to take public funds any longer.
Since Harry and Meghan made their announcement last week, the situation has been pretty much chaos.
There have been rumors flying left and right, with some claiming that the royal family had no idea that Meghan and Harry were planning this. But now that the dust is starting to settle, common sense is taking over, so maybe this can turn out all right in the end?
It seems Meghan and Harry are just doing what's right for their family,
