Queen Elizabeth Releases a Statement After Talks With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

There was a 2 1/2-hour meeting for the family Monday, and now, the Queen is sharing what they've discussed -- kind of.

Although Meghan is still in Canada with Archie, she reportedly called in to the meeting, and they all discussed the situation at length.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," Elizabeth said in her statement, via People. "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."