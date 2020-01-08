Queen Elizabeth Releases a Statement After Talks With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth
Splash News

It's been a whirlwind of a week since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the news that they're stepping down as senior royals, and now, the Queen is sharing her thoughts. On Monday, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement on Harry and Meghan's decision, and let's just say that her response is exactly what we predicted (and yes, low on the drama).

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement