Prince Harry Caught Pitching Meghan Markle's Voiceover Skills to Disney CEO

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

meghan markle
Splash News

Although it's plenty obvious that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been planning an exit strategy from the royal family for some time now, a new bombshell of a video shows the direction Harry and Meghan may be looking to take. In a newly released video, taken at the premiere of the Lion King in London, Prince Harry is seen talking to Disney CEO Bob Iger. During their chat, Harry can be heard pitching Meghan's voiceover skills to Iger -- and needless to say, Iger's interest was piquéd.

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement