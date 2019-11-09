Prince Harry Caught Pitching Meghan Markle's Voiceover Skills to Disney CEO

Splash News
Although it's plenty obvious that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been planning an exit strategy from the royal family for some time now, a new bombshell of a video shows the direction Harry and Meghan may be looking to take. In a newly released video, taken at the premiere of the Lion King in London, Prince Harry is seen talking to Disney CEO Bob Iger. During their chat, Harry can be heard pitching Meghan's voiceover skills to Iger -- and needless to say, Iger's interest was piquéd.
Here's the video:
Even though there's a lot of background noise, it's hard to miss what both the prince and Iger are saying.
"You know she does voiceovers,” Harry said, to which Iger replied, “Oh, really?”
“Did you know that?” Harry said. “You seem surprised.”
Then, gesturing to his wife, Harry said: “She’s really interested.”
“Sure,” Iger replied. “We’d love to try.”
Um, who wouldn't want to try that?!
And now here's where things get even more awkward.
Needless to say, it's safe to assume the Queen wasn't thrilled to hear about her grandson giving Iger the elevator pitch for Meghan.
Even though "Megxit" is all anyone has been talking about for the past few days, this is still only the beginning -- so we'll see what's to come.
Today, Prince Harry is meeting with the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William to discuss his future role within the royal family. Apparently, leaving the monarchy isn't as simple as, you know, saying you're done on social media.
Reports claim the Queen wants this situation remedied as quickly as possible ("days not weeks"), so we'll likely be hearing what lies ahead for Harry in Meghan by week's end.
And hey, if it involves voiceover work for Meghan as a Disney princess, so be it. Really, we can't think of anyone else more qualified.
