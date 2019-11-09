Prince Harry Caught Pitching Meghan Markle's Voiceover Skills to Disney CEO

Prince Harry speaking to Disney CEO, Bob Iger about Meghan’s voiceover capabilities Meghan speaking to The Royal’s across the pond, Jay & Bey pic.twitter.com/xnUqolTOv0

Even though there's a lot of background noise, it's hard to miss what both the prince and Iger are saying.

"You know she does voiceovers,” Harry said, to which Iger replied, “Oh, really?”

“Did you know that?” Harry said. “You seem surprised.”

Then, gesturing to his wife, Harry said: “She’s really interested.”

“Sure,” Iger replied. “We’d love to try.”

Um, who wouldn't want to try that?!