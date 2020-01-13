16 Times Jon & Kate Gosselin Faced Legal Trouble

Image: Amy Sussman/WireImage for Discovery Communications/Getty Images



Amy Sussman/WireImage for Discovery Communications/Getty Images For those who don't know it, Jon and Kate Gosselin are walking, talking Chernobyls. Not only are they thoroughly toxic to each other, but they manage to do bad all by themselves, constantly keeping their lawyers busy by either suing each other, being sued, filing complaints and claims, being reprimanded by a judge, or forced to pay ridiculously outstanding bills of as high as six figures. Truly, the term hot mess doesn't being to describe the former stars of Jon & Kate Plus 8 and Kate Plus 8. While they were once beloved as the loving parents who worked together to help their eight kids thrive (a set of twins and a set of sextuplets born prematurely), an extremely acrimonious divorce turned all that upside down. Since their 2009 divorce, they've been more famous for collecting and burning through reality TV cash, spitting fire at each other, and leaving a nasty trail of legal papers that usually make them look like deadbeats or greedy people. To an outsider, it's often amazing that they even have time to parent their eight kids.

Legal trouble is synonymous with the pair, and much of it is due to them aiming legal guns at each other. Jon recently said that he went bankrupt fighting Kate, and she, in turn, has spent plenty of resources to make him pay -- literally and emotionally. Even the bitterest of Hollywood divorces pale in comparison to the financial hell these two have put each other through.

But as anyone who has gone through a divorce can attest to, the financial strings that bind two people who were once married can take a long time to untangle and cut, so it's no surprise that the former couple were sued several times for outstanding bills.

As the years have gone by, lots of dirt about Jon and Kate individually has emerged, and some of it has not been pretty and has to do with bad or reckless behavior. Lawsuits and police complaints have been flung at each, thoroughly staining their reputation.

Given that the latest legal issue happened in December 2019, it looks like the Jon and Kate legal side show still has a few more acts, though for the kids' sake, we hope that that isn't the case -- and that these two can actually move on with their lives, quietly, and outside courtrooms and police stations.

Until that blessed day, here are 16 times that the warring Gosselins faced legal trouble together, or individually.