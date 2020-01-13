16 Times Jon & Kate Gosselin Faced Legal Trouble

Amy Sussman/WireImage for Discovery Communications/Getty Images
For those who don't know it, Jon and Kate Gosselin are walking, talking Chernobyls. Not only are they thoroughly toxic to each other, but they manage to do bad all by themselves, constantly keeping their lawyers busy by either suing each other, being sued, filing complaints and claims, being reprimanded by a judge, or forced to pay ridiculously outstanding bills of as high as six figures. Truly, the term hot mess doesn't being to describe the former stars of Jon & Kate Plus 8 and Kate Plus 8.
While they were once beloved as the loving parents who worked together to help their eight kids thrive (a set of twins and a set of sextuplets born prematurely), an extremely acrimonious divorce turned all that upside down. Since their 2009 divorce, they've been more famous for collecting and burning through reality TV cash, spitting fire at each other, and leaving a nasty trail of legal papers that usually make them look like deadbeats or greedy people. To an outsider, it's often amazing that they even have time to parent their eight kids.
Legal trouble is synonymous with the pair, and much of it is due to them aiming legal guns at each other. Jon recently said that he went bankrupt fighting Kate, and she, in turn, has spent plenty of resources to make him pay -- literally and emotionally. Even the bitterest of Hollywood divorces pale in comparison to the financial hell these two have put each other through.
But as anyone who has gone through a divorce can attest to, the financial strings that bind two people who were once married can take a long time to untangle and cut, so it's no surprise that the former couple were sued several times for outstanding bills.
As the years have gone by, lots of dirt about Jon and Kate individually has emerged, and some of it has not been pretty and has to do with bad or reckless behavior. Lawsuits and police complaints have been flung at each, thoroughly staining their reputation.
Given that the latest legal issue happened in December 2019, it looks like the Jon and Kate legal side show still has a few more acts, though for the kids' sake, we hope that that isn't the case -- and that these two can actually move on with their lives, quietly, and outside courtrooms and police stations.
Until that blessed day, here are 16 times that the warring Gosselins faced legal trouble together, or individually.
TLC Sues Jon1
Remember when Jon quit Jon & Kate Plus 8, refused to film anymore, and then planted a sign in front of the house saying that anyone from the network who stepped on their property was trespassing? Well, TLC sued Jon for $5 million for breach of contract in October 2009. The channel also claimed that Jon appeared on rival shows for cash and disclosed details about the show publicly without permission.
Jon Sues TLC2
After TLC filed its lawsuit, Jon filed a countersuit, claiming that in filming Jon & Kate Plus 8, the channel had broken Pennsylvania child labor laws. He also said in his lawsuit that TLC was causing him to lose money by preventing him from going on other shows once he'd quit his. His lawsuit went nowhere, and instead, Jon settled with TLC out of court -- and had to pay the company $200,000.
Kate Ordered to Pay Therapist $10,0003
Marriage counselor Sylvia Lafair sued Kate in 2011, claiming that she flew to Los Angeles to meet with Kate and Jon at Kate's request, but was never paid. Kate contended that she'd never met Lafair, but a judge sided with the therapist and ordered Kate to pony up the cash.
Kate Sues Jon for Hacking4
Kate accused her Jon of hacking into her computer and phone and stealing a hard drive in order to use the information for a tell-all book (Kate Gosselin: How She Fooled the World, by Robert Hoffman), in a 2013 lawsuit filed in federal court. The lawsuit accused him identity theft, wiretapping, and invasion of privacy and sought unspecified damages.
Kate Sues Jon For $132,0005
In 2018, Kate sued Jon for $132,000, an amount that Jon's lawyers called "inappropriate" in court documents. It is unclear what the lawsuit was for, though Kate had previously called out Jon for not being able to afford child support.
Kate's Brother Sues Her6
Though Kate's brother, Kevin Kreider, and his wife Jodi, appeared on Jon & Kate Plus 8 occasionally, in 2010 Kevin sued Kate for putting the kids on TV. The couple told a judge at a hearing that he was afraid for the kids' psychological state and mentioned as proof an episode in which the kids were told it was Christmas when it wasn't. An investigation cleared the Gosselins of any wrongdoing, and the lawsuit was dismissed.
Jon & Kate Slapped With Gag Order7
After years looking like the perfect team on Jon & Kate Plus 8, the Gosselins so viciously attacked each other during their acrimonious divorce, that a judge issued a gag order against talking about family business in detail in public. It was lifted in 2019, at which time Jon sat down for an explosive interview with the Daily Mail, spilling details about how Kate had Collin institutionalized.
Kate Busted Twice for Speeding8
Hardly surprising, but right around the time when Kate and Jon started divorce proceedings, Kate got pulled over, twice, for speeding near her Pennsylvania home -- in 2009 and 2010. She pleaded guilty both times, paying $109 and $155, respectively.
Jon Ordered to Return Family Money9
After Kate filed for divorce, Jon took $180,000 out of the couple's joint bank account. Kate told the court that she was left with just $1,345 to pay the family's expenses, and a judge ordered Jon to return the money. That turned into yet another dragged-out fight between the former couple, when Kate claimed Jon had only returned $28,500.
Kate Ordered to Return $55,00010
Well, well, well. One nasty turn deserves another, we guess. Jon wasn't the only one to withdraw money out of the couple's joint bank account. Kate made away with $55,000 that she says she took for "family expenses."
She was ordered to return as well.
Jon Hit With Tax Lien11
"Good thing he bought all those Ed Hardy shirts when he had the chance," TMZ quipped, in a story revealing that Jon had been hit with a tax lien of $39,000 in 2013, according to Pennsylvania state documents. Though he had made money by making appearances after the divorce, Jon had not paid the IRS its fair share.
Former Employer Sues Jon12
Back before Jon & Kate Plus 8 made them rich, Jon worked as a salesman for a company that made machines to process credit card payments. But instead of persuading stores to buy the company's goods, he was instead secretly working for a competitor, using his employer's sales leads to sell the other company's stuff. His employer sued, and since Jon never responded, the company was awarded a $1 million settlement.
Jon's Ex-Girlfriend Files Harassment Complaint13
Hailey Glassman, Jon's first girlfriend after his split with Kate was announced, told New York police that Jon pushed her and pinned her up against a wall at their apartment while in a jealous rage (apparently because she'd been photographed with another man). Her attorney also said he believed that Jon staged the burglary and ransacking of his home in order to blame her for it.
Jon was never arrested.
Jon & Kate Hit With Tax Lien14
Things quickly fell apart in more ways than one when Jon and Kate started divorce proceedings. They basically became deadbeats on many fronts. The water board in charge of the district where their Lancaster county home was slapped them with a $2,691 tax lien for an unpaid water tapping fee.
Kate Accuses Jon of, Well, Basically Everything15
In three separate police reports filed in 2014 and 2015, Kate accused Jon of having an inappropriate relationship with one of their daughters, using his DJ job as a front for dealing drugs, drinking around the kids, kidnapping their daughters, and fearing for her safety because he had a gun. Basically, she threw in everything but the kitchen sink. This led to an emergency court hearing, in which none of Kate's egregious accusations were found to have merit.
Kate Found to Be in Contempt of Court16
By a judge's order, Kate is supposed to inform Jon whenever she wants the kids to be on her show, as well as get work permits for them. When she did neither for an episode that aired in October 2019, she was found in contempt of court and ordered to pay Jon $1,500.
A repeat offense would mean jail time for her.