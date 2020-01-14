15 of Meghan Markle's Movie & TV Roles That Helped Define Her Career

Image: Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images



Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are leaving their roles as senior members of the royal family to become "financially independent," some people are wondering just how the couple plans to make money now. They're reportedly starting up a charity, but to make an income could we see Meghan returning to acting? It may seem like she left that behind a lifetime ago, but it wasn't really that long ago that acting was her full-time profession. In fact, episodes of Suits aired into 2018, meaning she's only been away from our TV screens (in an acting capacity) for fewer than two years. Meghan's life has changed a lot since then, so she may want to focus more on her charity efforts than her acting skills. But her leaving of the royal family is at least worth a walk down memory lane of some of her best roles.

Harry's wife has been on TV since 1995. Over the years, she grew her craft and started landing larger roles on major TV shows. Soon she was the lead of her own Hallmark movie. As she worked her way up, she sometimes took jobs she wasn't always thrilled about (a certain game show comes to mind), but it all got her to where she is today -- or, rather, where she was before she left the acting game for good.

Suits is a genuinely great show, and her character helped make it what it was. It's unsurprising that the show only lasted two seasons without her. Before that role were dozens of others that Meghan Markle used as a stepladder to climb through the Hollywood ranks. She tackled every role head on (even the small parts), just like her Suits character Rachel Zane would every case.

It helped that Meghan grew up on film sets with her father, but she would likely have been a natural-born actor either way. Here are 15 of her most career-defining roles.