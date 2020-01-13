15 Ways That Pumpkin Has Been Like a Mom to Honey Boo Boo

Image: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images



Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Hard to believe, but it's been nearly a year since Mama June started her downward spiral that began with serious health issues, alleged drug use, an arrest, and led to her selling her home to go on an apparent binge with her toxic boyfriend, Geno Doak. During that time, the person that has undoubtedly been most affected has been her youngest daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. Luckily for the 14-year-old star of Mama June: From Not to Hot (which is on indefinite hiatus), her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, then 19, stepped in big time to fill the hole left by the family matriarch. That's right: Mama June's third and sassiest daughter, who just turned 20 -- and is married with a toddler of her own -- took in Honey Boo Boo. And apparently, she's done everything that needed to be done to make sure that her little sis is safe and cared for.

In a way, it makes sense. Despite both girls having very strong personalities and not always getting along (there's a six-year age difference, after all!), when push came to shove, Pumpkin has always been someone that Honey Boo Boo could count on.

(Remember how Pumpkin helped out as a featured "singer" on Honey Boo Boo's so-bad-it's-good rapping debut, Movin' Up? If that's not love, we don't know what is!)

Now, Pumpkin has proved that beyond any expectation. For all her shortcomings, Mama June always seemed to be a loving mom, and few people probably thought she'd have such a break from reality, choosing a loser dude over her family. But when it did happen, Pumpkin led the way to try to have Mama June see that she was hurting Honey Boo Boo, and failing that, take charge of her sister's life -- finances, education, and overall well-being.

Here's hoping that Mama June will get her life together and return to the family fold, but until then, thank goodness for Pumpkin. Here are 15 ways that the middle child has stepped up to take care of Honey Boo Boo through this dark time.