15 Ways That Pumpkin Has Been Like a Mom to Honey Boo Boo

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images
Hard to believe, but it's been nearly a year since Mama June started her downward spiral that began with serious health issues, alleged drug use, an arrest, and led to her selling her home to go on an apparent binge with her toxic boyfriend, Geno Doak. During that time, the person that has undoubtedly been most affected has been her youngest daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
Luckily for the 14-year-old star of Mama June: From Not to Hot (which is on indefinite hiatus), her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, then 19, stepped in big time to fill the hole left by the family matriarch. That's right: Mama June's third and sassiest daughter, who just turned 20 -- and is married with a toddler of her own -- took in Honey Boo Boo.
And apparently, she's done everything that needed to be done to make sure that her little sis is safe and cared for.
In a way, it makes sense. Despite both girls having very strong personalities and not always getting along (there's a six-year age difference, after all!), when push came to shove, Pumpkin has always been someone that Honey Boo Boo could count on.
(Remember how Pumpkin helped out as a featured "singer" on Honey Boo Boo's so-bad-it's-good rapping debut, Movin' Up? If that's not love, we don't know what is!)
Now, Pumpkin has proved that beyond any expectation. For all her shortcomings, Mama June always seemed to be a loving mom, and few people probably thought she'd have such a break from reality, choosing a loser dude over her family. But when it did happen, Pumpkin led the way to try to have Mama June see that she was hurting Honey Boo Boo, and failing that, take charge of her sister's life -- finances, education, and overall well-being.
Here's hoping that Mama June will get her life together and return to the family fold, but until then, thank goodness for Pumpkin. Here are 15 ways that the middle child has stepped up to take care of Honey Boo Boo through this dark time.
-
Going Full Mama Bear1
Pumpkin has no problem calling it like she sees it, and when Mama June started falling apart, right on camera (one of her teeth fell out, and she had swollen limbs and mini strokes), we saw Pumpkin evolve right before our eyes. Not only did she try to get her mother help that led an intervention, but she was brutally honest about the impact June's choices were having on her youngest daughter. "Alana won't be coming back for a while," she told Mama June, as she packed up Honey Boo Boo's things and took her to her own home. "You won't be seeing Alana until you can get your [expletive] together."
Brutal, but necessary.
-
Being a Good Listener2
Clearly, Pumpkin knows when to give her sister words of encouragement and when to step back and just listen. That's such an important part of helping someone cope with the kind of roller coaster of emotions that Honey Boo Boo has experienced since even before Mama June and Geno took off. Honey Boo Boo wished Pumpkin a happy birthday on Instagram last January, adding, "Thanks so much for being there for me 25/8 and always just listening to me when I need it most."
-
-
Fighting for Honey Boo Boo3
When Honey Boo Boo began to feel unsafe in Mama Jone's house and she moved in with Pumpkin, big sis made it clear to HBB's father, Sugar Bear, that she would be seeking legal guardianship. Honey Boo Boo's stepmother retorted that she and Sugar Bear would be "fighting tooth and nail" for the child star, but how serious were they about it, really? It's not like Sugar Bear ever tried to be a gold-star dad.
Pumpkin filed the petition and was named legal guardian right away.
-
Putting #FamilyFirst4
How cute is this color-coordinated family picture featuring Pumpkin, her husband, Josh Efird, daughter Ella Grace, and Honey Boo -- and no Mama June? Honey Boo Boo posted it in June, a month after moving out of her mom's house, with the hashtag #FamilyFirst. It sent a big message as Pumpkin delved into her new role.
-
-
Becoming "Sister Mom"5
Pumpkin knows that being there for Honey Boo Boo means letting her know over and over that she's got her back, so she never feels alone. Lauryn posted a cute picture of Honey Boo Boo with a heartwarming message on little sis' birthday in August, promising to see her through his tough time, and adding, "I enjoy being your sister mom."
Aww.
-
Providing Auntie Time6
When Pumpkin took in Honey Boo Boo, she didn't just offer shelter and love for her. She also provided a place where the 14-year-old could get love and feel needed -- something that she hasn't had since Mama June chose Geno and over her daughter. Proof: Honey Boo Boo's long and hyper-articulate post on the love she feels for Ella Grace, Pumpkin's toddler girl, who she often watches at home and on outings.
"The love I have for my niece is so pure," she wrote in part. "I don't have to choose to show love every day, I don't have to forgive, I don't have to worry if it's reciprocated. It's just there." The post is beautiful -- and a little heartbreaking, because she seems to be referencing her mom's current indifference -- and clearly shows how she's found unconditional love, thanks to Pumpkin.
-
-
Focusing on School7
In July, Pumpkin posted about her "sister/daughter" Honey Boo Boo starting high school, and she sounded like such a mom: "Where does the time go?" she wrote, adding, "So excited to be going through this big adventure with you." High school can be brutal, between academic expectations and social pressure, and this post let Honey Boo Boo know that Pumpkin will be there to see her through.
-
Making Her Laugh8
The girls look so pretty put together -- and happy -- in this picture, like they just had a fun makeup session. We wonder if it was Pumpkin's way of distracting her sister from what was going on at the time, given that Pumpkin is known for apparently timing some posts as a reaction to what's going on in the family. This cute post, captioned simply, "I love seeing her be the best that she can be," came right around the time Mama June and Geno were due to appear in court and a new (failed) attempt by their aunt Doe Doe to get June into rehab.
-
-
Celebrating 'My Little Family'9
This picture of Pumpkin, Josh, Ella, and Honey Boo Boo at a fair of gave us all the feels, thanks to Pumpkin's caption: "My Little Family." Pumpkin has truly embraced her role as Honey Boo Boo's second mom, which makes us wonder if Honey Boo Boo will ever want to go back to Mama June at all.
-
Protecting Honey Boo Boo's Money10
As Honey Boo Boo's legal guardian, Pumpkin helped make sure that the star's money is protected from their mom -- especially because Mama June has been blowing through her money and even sold her belongings and house to fund her life with Geno. Lawyers reportedly set up a new account for Honey Boo Boo and moved her money there, and Pumpkin is the only one allowed to withdraw from it under strict rules.
-
-
Making Time for Self-Care11
Few things can make us feel brand-new as well as a trip to the salon where we can wash and style our problems away (at least for a little while) and get ready to face whatever's next. The girls made a trip to their favorite stylist, where Honey Boo Boo got highlights and Pumpkin got a cut.
-
Including Her on Family Trips12
When Pumpkin set up a July 2019 birthday trip to Los Angeles for hubby Josh, Honey Boo Boo came along as well. We're sure she appreciated the change of scenery and the feeling of being included. "Out here living my best life," she wrote in an Instagram post of a group picture taken at Krab Queenz, a beloved seafood spot in L.A.
-
-
Not Afraid To Discipline13
Honey Boo Boo can be a challenging kid with a mind of her own, but Pumpkin is up to the task of disciplining her when she needs to. When the two went live with fans on Facebook, Honey Boo got impatient and pretended to do a line of cocaine on the table. It was a shocking thing to see, because sadly, it shows how much her mom's drug struggles have impacted her. Pumpkin immediately ordered her to stop, and although yes, her scolding was laced with f-bombs, hearing profanity is better than Honey Boo Boo possibly seeing her mom abuse drugs at home.
-
Becoming BFFs14
In June, Honey Boo Boo posted a throwback picture of herself and Pumpkin from their press tour for season 3 of Mama June: From Not to Hot with a caption reiterating how close the two are. It's no wonder the young reality star was feeling particularly close to Pumpkin. Mama June's downward spiral had already started, and just a few days after the press tour, Mama June and her boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested.
-
-
Providing Long-Term Stability15
It's been nearly a year since Pumpkin took Honey Boo Boo into her home and provided the kind of care and mothering that the teen desperately needs but is, sadly, still not getting from Mama June. As her aunt Doe Doe put it in a post this month celebrating Pumpkin's 20th birthday: "It’s been a tough 2019 but 2020 is going to be awesome for this amazing lady. She has had to step up and wear several hats in the past year. She is an awesome mother, wife, sister, and all-around amazing woman!!!!"
We second that.