Oprah Opens Up on That Rumor She Told Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Leave the Royal Family

As Oprah told People , she had nothing to do with this.

"Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what's best for them," Oprah said in a statement. "I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family."

To be fair, we'd totally ask Oprah for advice on any big life changes coming our way, but we agree with her. Meghan and Harry can definitely make their own decisions, and so far, this seems to be one they're sticking with, despite the backlash.