Oprah Opens Up on That Rumor She Told Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Leave the Royal Family

When it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down from their positions as senior royals, one thing's for sure -- don't blame Oprah Winfrey for it! According to the legendary talk show host herself, Oprah did not advise Meghan and Harry to leave the royal family, so it truly does sound like this is something that they came up with on their own.

