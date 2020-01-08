Oprah Opens Up on That Rumor She Told Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Leave the Royal Family

Splash News
When it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down from their positions as senior royals, one thing's for sure -- don't blame Oprah Winfrey for it! According to the legendary talk show host herself, Oprah did not advise Meghan and Harry to leave the royal family, so it truly does sound like this is something that they came up with on their own.
Apparently, this all started when a report came out claiming that Oprah was behind this.
As Oprah told People, she had nothing to do with this.
It's definitely a huge choice -- one that a lot of people are weighing in on, but it seems like one Meghan and Harry are happy with.
After all, there's only so much they can take -- the abuse from the British press, the feud rumors, all that drama. No wonder they want to be able to take a breather from it all, especially as they raise their first child together. Anyone would!
Whatever comes next for Meghan and Harry, we're ready to watch it all happen.
