Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Good Friend Calls Their Situation 'Toxic'

Now that the dust has settled from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking announcement, it looks like the situation was actually much more complicated than we ever knew. Apparently, the Queen blocked Harry from discussing his new role with her before their announcement went live, which forced their hands to go rogue ... and actually, this makes a lot of sense.
Reportedly, Harry had tried to talk to Charles about all of this, but then the Queen stepped in.
Apparently, there was a meeting set to discuss all of this at the end of the month, but then word leaked that they were planning an exit.
Now, journalist and friend Tom Bradby says that things could get worse before they get better.
We hope Meghan and Harry are prepared for some major drama.
It does not look like it's going to be pretty. Fun for those of us watching at home to witness, but we're guessing not so fun for Meghan and Harry to have to live through it all.
At least they're sticking together through it all ... and if they want to make this one of their times they stay out of the UK, it might be for the best.
