Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Good Friend Calls Their Situation 'Toxic'

Reportedly, Harry had tried to talk to Charles about all of this, but then the Queen stepped in.

According to the New York Times, Harry called Charles while he was in Canada, telling him that he'd like to live away from the UK for part of the year and take on smaller roles with the family. Charles then asked for a written proposal, which Harry supplied -- but then, Charles said that he'd have to figure out details such as funding and needed more time.

When Harry tried to set up a meeting with the Queen, she refused, saying that Harry needed full approval from his father first.