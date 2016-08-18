Meghan Markle Is Already Back in Canada With Archie

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Well, Meghan Markle isn't wasting any time making her exit! Following the announcement that she and Prince Harry are stepping down from their royal roles, Meghan is already back in Canada with Archie ... and judging by the reception she's gotten for the announcement, we can't exactly blame her for wanting to be far away from the UK right now.
Reportedly, Meghan is back in Canada, and she's hanging with her son.
As People reported, Archie didn't return to the UK with Meghan and Harry, instead staying behind in Canada. He was believed to be staying with her close friend, Jessica Mulroney, who was caring for him in the meantime.
So yeah, if the you-know-what is hitting the fan over in the UK and her son is still across the pond, we can't blame Meghan for wanting to get back to him ASAP.
Meanwhile, Harry stayed behind in England.
According to journalist Chris Ship's tweet, Harry's still trying to work out what his and Meghan's roles will be now that they're stepping back, and Meghan's not planning to stay in Canada for a while -- she just went to get Archie.
Makes sense!
In the days since Harry and Meghan made their announcement, the situation has pretty much devolved into complete chaos.
The straight up backlash Harry and Meghan have been receiving has gotten pretty nasty, and it's really making the reasons behind their choice all the more clear.
It's definitely a nontraditional decision ... but that doesn't mean it's not the right one for their family. After all, Harry and Meghan know the situation far better than the rest of us do.
-
We just hope Harry and Meghan are hangin' in there.
