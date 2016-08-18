Meghan Markle Is Already Back in Canada With Archie

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Nicole Pomarico
Meghan Markle
Well, Meghan Markle isn't wasting any time making her exit! Following the announcement that she and Prince Harry are stepping down from their royal roles, Meghan is already back in Canada with Archie ... and judging by the reception she's gotten for the announcement, we can't exactly blame her for wanting to be far away from the UK right now. 

