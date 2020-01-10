15 Times the Royal Kids Were Bundled Up for Cold Weather

Image: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images



John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images We've known for a long time that when it comes to style, it's hard to beat Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but these days, it seems like their kiddos might be giving them a run for their money, especially when they get to pull out their winter wear. Of course, it's more common to see the kids out and about when it's warm outside, but when they go anywhere with their parents in the cold, they're always bundled up in the most adorable way. Is there anything cuter that tiny coats, scarves, and hats? Didn't think so!

It's important to remember that for the royal family, bundling up looks a little different than it does for the rest of us. After all, boys traditionally wear shorts until they're about 7 years old, only wearing long pants when it's absolutely necessary. But despite the guidelines they follow, everyone's winter wardrobe is on point -- not that we'd expect anything less from this family, who is always dressed to impress. And now that Archie's experiencing his first winter, we can't wait to see what else Meghan chooses to dress him in. All the kid fashion (and okay, adult fashion) inspiration is happening here!

Here are all of our favorite photos of the kids of the royal family all bundled up for winter. As much as we love their summer looks (especially Charlotte's little sundresses), we can't get enough of seeing them in their layered looks. And luckily, Archie, Charlotte, Louis, and George were both born to fashionable moms who know what they're doing when it comes time to pick out their outfits.

If only these tiny clothes came in adult sizes, we'd be set.