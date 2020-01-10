15 Times the Royal Kids Were Bundled Up for Cold Weather

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
We've known for a long time that when it comes to style, it's hard to beat Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but these days, it seems like their kiddos might be giving them a run for their money, especially when they get to pull out their winter wear. Of course, it's more common to see the kids out and about when it's warm outside, but when they go anywhere with their parents in the cold, they're always bundled up in the most adorable way. Is there anything cuter that tiny coats, scarves, and hats? Didn't think so!
It's important to remember that for the royal family, bundling up looks a little different than it does for the rest of us. After all, boys traditionally wear shorts until they're about 7 years old, only wearing long pants when it's absolutely necessary. But despite the guidelines they follow, everyone's winter wardrobe is on point -- not that we'd expect anything less from this family, who is always dressed to impress. And now that Archie's experiencing his first winter, we can't wait to see what else Meghan chooses to dress him in. All the kid fashion (and okay, adult fashion) inspiration is happening here!
Here are all of our favorite photos of the kids of the royal family all bundled up for winter. As much as we love their summer looks (especially Charlotte's little sundresses), we can't get enough of seeing them in their layered looks. And luckily, Archie, Charlotte, Louis, and George were both born to fashionable moms who know what they're doing when it comes time to pick out their outfits.
If only these tiny clothes came in adult sizes, we'd be set.
-
Archie In Canada1
Archie is in the thick of his very first winter, and so far, he's been dressed to impress! We can't get enough of his adorable outfit in this photo. What's cuter: The hat or the coat? Either way, he looks nice and warm, hanging out with his dad.
-
Charlotte's Cardigan & Tights2
Charlotte looks super cozy in her adorable little outfit! She's usually wearing tights anytime it's not summer, but these ones look extra warm -- and we love the way that cardigan pairs with her dress. Do they make this outfit in our size?
-
-
Prince Louis' Sweater3
We don't get to see this little guy too much -- after all, he's still pretty young -- but when his family does share pics of him, it's always worth it. He looks like a mini-George here, and we can't get enough of his sweater with the collar peeking out.
-
Christmas Day Looks4
Going to church on Christmas means getting all dressed up -- and preparing for the cold, too. The whole family looks good in their coordinated winter wear, and as always, Charlotte and George are the most put together kids we've ever seen.
-
-
A Closeup Of George's Coat5
If this isn't the best representation of George's sassy personality, we don't know what is! His face is full of attitude, and he's got that candy cane in his hand. But hey, at least he's warm, and his winter coat is a pretty cute one.
-
Bundled Up In His Formal Wear6
George was ready to dress to impress for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding -- only the best for his uncle! And of course, he looked like a smaller version of his dad at the same time. These two make quite a pair.
-
-
Charlotte at Two Years Old7
The palace shared this pic of Charlotte to celebrate her second birthday, and OMG -- it might be one of our all time favorites. Aside from that little smirk on her face, we are loving that yellow and blue cardigan. So warm!
-
Cue Eyeroll8
Once again, George is bringing all the sass -- but at least he looks good (and warm) doing it! We love the layered look he's sporting here, in his tiny sweater with his collar peeking out. He's clearly annoyed by something, but it's not that he's cold!
-
-
Prince Louis' Happy Look9
One of the few photos we have of Prince Louis so far -- which the palace shared last year in honor of his first birthday -- but it's a good one. He looks so happy here, and his outfit is too cute. Those pants and that sweater are adorable on him.
-
Family Vacation10
It's hard to believe Charlotte and George were once this little! The family shared this from their trip to the French Alps, and it might be the warmest we've seen them all. Then again, a snow vacation definitely calls for big coats and hats.
-
-
Charlotte's Fourth Birthday Photo11
Charlotte can rock those layers! This look is low key (and totally royal, just like her mom) with her plaid skirt, tights, and sweater. She's warm, but she's stylish -- and it's also functional, because she still gets to run around and play like all kids should.
-
Baby George12
George is wearing almost an exact copy of his dad's outfit here, and we don't hate it! This photo was snapped when he and Will were on their way to see Kate after she gave birth to Charlotte. And yup -- George stayed warm on the way.
-
-
Happy As Can Be13
Can we talk about what a perfect photo of Charlotte this is? Her tights/coat/scarf combo is killing it, yes -- red and pink are definitely her colors. But that big smile on her face? Perfectly represents what a happy kid she's always been.
-
A Holiday Portrait14
This photo is a pretty recent one, featuring Charles, William, the Queen, and George all together. It's not often we see this guy in pants instead of shorts, but he's rocking them -- and that shirt definitely looks like something Kate would have chosen for him.
-
-
Charlotte's Christmas Coat15
This holiday season was a big one for George and Charlotte. For the first time, they got to accompany their parents on Christmas morning, and they definitely looked good doing it. Charlotte's coat (and all its buttons and pockets) is too cute.