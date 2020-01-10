15 Times Meghan Markle Kicked It in a Fabulous Pair of Boots

STR/AFP via Getty Images
It seems like anyone would give up pretty much anything to walk in the shoes of a royal family member. Sometimes, those shoes are literal. Everyone knows that the royal fam has some seriously good taste in fashion -- and we mean toe to tip! Aside from the array of fancy hats and dresses they get to wear, they also get some choice footwear.
The focus tends to be on their designer heels, but the real action is in the boots. For Meghan Markle, it seems that style is just as important as practicality -- and she has the creativity to work both features into any outfit!
Let's be frank: Dressing while royal is no easy task. There are so many do's and don'ts -- no wonder she and Prince Harry are trying to exit their royal roles. The Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex clearly no longer wish to be ... well, duke and duchess. At least not in a "senior" capacity. It's not like she can just put on a pair of Crocs and walk outside (not that anyone should. Still, she should be given the choice!) Who knows how many times she's been made to wear heels when she didn't want to? That's why we love seeing Meghan in some comfy boots!
It's not all practicality, though -- her heel game is strong! Plus, she tends to rock all kinds of them -- heeled boots, booties, rain boots -- she loves them all! While she tends to go for the sleek black look, she makes the style seem new every time she wears them (as expected from the "Most Powerful Dresser!") Here are all our favorites (with some throwbacks to celebrate her royal-less independence!)
-
Stepping Up1
One foot in front of the other -- that's how a duchess does it! (Or, do we still refer to her as a duchess?) Nevertheless, she looks good in those black, high-heeled boots! That ensemble makes for one classy look!
-
Let It Snow2
Since they've no place to go -- they might as well be out with the fans! Prince Harry and Meghan look so sweet in the snow together. Meghan looks exceptionally stylish in those olive green boots! Makes us want to #StealHerLook!
-
-
Booted Up3
These two are clearly suited up for church service, but Meghan is booted up for it! She clearly has a thing for black heeled shoes. The thinner style of heel on this pair makes us jealous of her naturally poised nature!
-
Sensible Wear4
Practicality comes first when one is a royal. Luckily, Meghan doesn't have to worry about that second part for much longer. Either way, these boots just go to show that she's willing to get down and dirty for her job!
-
-
Adventure Couture5
Check out these adventurous little numbers! If we went back a hundred years, we don't think any of the royal family members could imagine wearing something as laid back as lacy as these! Meghan's got an A+ style game.
-
Crowded Around6
Harry is so sweet to be escorting Meghan around the crowd. She doesn't need assistance, though -- if a woman can walk in heels every day, she can do anything. We're loving these short booties (and that adorable handbag!)
-
-
Suits & Boots7
We doubt Meghan will continue on with her life as a celebrity (we're not sure she even could if she wanted to) but she had some pretty fine boots back then! These open-faced, heeled booties have us super jealous!
-
Fancy Footwork8
Meghan always has a way of making everything in her outfit work. It's no wonder she was named one of the most powerful dressers! Those brown boots are to die for -- she even matched her gloves and hat to them!
-
-
Making a Point9
Now that's a daring style -- those heels were made to kill! We're frankly a little shook by the raw power Meghan has by being able to walk in these. If there was ever a pair of boots made specifically for her, these would be it!
-
Celebrity's Shoes10
Now that Meghan is stepping away from her official royal role, we can look back at all the times where she had to accessorize without royal assistance. Needless to say, she did a great job. We're loving those tan booties!
-
-
Looking Sharp11
For those of you already fawning over Meghan's coat here, we invite everyone's eyes to look at how shiny these pointy boots are. They curve her feet at just the right angles and create one seriously flawless ensemble!
-
Traveling Around12
Looking good in the land down under! All of Prince Harry and Meghan's travel exploits have them showing off some neat and fun fashions, but Meghan's straightedge boots here really take the cake when it comes to style.
-
-
Royal Tracks13
While Meghan and Harry are busy conversing on the track, we're eyeing the kind of tracks those boots make! Black heels once more -- it really does seem like Meghan has a favorite type of shoe. Hey, if it works, it works!
-
Skinny Heel14
The higher the class, the thinner the heel (whoever invented that rule was a misogynist probably). Still, it doesn't detract from the fact that Meghan absolutely rocks high heeled black boots. Walking in them is just one of her many talents!
-
-
Peasant Life15
We wonder what Meghan's fashion will be like now that she's trying to step down as a senior royal. We know that the royal fam has a ton of restrictions, so maybe she'll be able to kick back and wear some comfy boots (and leggings) again.