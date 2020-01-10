15 Times Meghan Markle Kicked It in a Fabulous Pair of Boots

Image: STR/AFP via Getty Images



STR/AFP via Getty Images It seems like anyone would give up pretty much anything to walk in the shoes of a royal family member. Sometimes, those shoes are literal. Everyone knows that the royal fam has some seriously good taste in fashion -- and we mean toe to tip! Aside from the array of fancy hats and dresses they get to wear, they also get some choice footwear. The focus tends to be on their designer heels, but the real action is in the boots. For Meghan Markle, it seems that style is just as important as practicality -- and she has the creativity to work both features into any outfit!

Let's be frank: Dressing while royal is no easy task. There are so many do's and don'ts -- no wonder she and Prince Harry are trying to exit their royal roles. The Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex clearly no longer wish to be ... well, duke and duchess. At least not in a "senior" capacity. It's not like she can just put on a pair of Crocs and walk outside (not that anyone should. Still, she should be given the choice!) Who knows how many times she's been made to wear heels when she didn't want to? That's why we love seeing Meghan in some comfy boots!

It's not all practicality, though -- her heel game is strong! Plus, she tends to rock all kinds of them -- heeled boots, booties, rain boots -- she loves them all! While she tends to go for the sleek black look, she makes the style seem new every time she wears them (as expected from the "Most Powerful Dresser!") Here are all our favorites (with some throwbacks to celebrate her royal-less independence!)