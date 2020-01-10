15 Times Meghan Markle Went for a Pop of Color in Her Wardrobe

Image: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images



Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images In the short time since Meghan Markle started her relationship with Prince Harry and became part of the royal family's orbit, she's become a total fashion icon. And while her looks rarely miss the mark, more often than not, she opts for pretty muted colors -- a lot of white, cream, black, and tan are in her wardrobe. But once in awhile, Meghan will pull out a brightly colored dress or coat and it totally has us wondering why she doesn't wear colors like these more often. She looks great in everything she wears, but she just pops when she goes bright.

Where Meghan seems to keep things low key with her wardrobe, Kate Middleton goes for more unique looks, but there's no reason Meghan can't do the same. Because when she does decide to go bright, she pulls it off, especially when she dresses in a color like red, purple, or green. Thanks to her dark hair, these splashes of color really jump right out of the photos she's in, and she should seriously consider brightening up her closet a little more this year.

From dresses to coats to matching steps, Meghan doesn't hold back when she decides to go colorful, and now, we're on the hunt for outfits just like these.

Here are all of Meghan's most colorful outfits since becoming royal. Hopefully, we'll get to see her in more bright colors like these, because she's giving us all the style inspiration while wearing these looks. It would be a dream come true to raid her closet, and something tell us she'd totally be willing to share her clothes.