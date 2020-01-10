15 Times Meghan Markle Went for a Pop of Color in Her Wardrobe

Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images
In the short time since Meghan Markle started her relationship with Prince Harry and became part of the royal family's orbit, she's become a total fashion icon. And while her looks rarely miss the mark, more often than not, she opts for pretty muted colors -- a lot of white, cream, black, and tan are in her wardrobe. But once in awhile, Meghan will pull out a brightly colored dress or coat and it totally has us wondering why she doesn't wear colors like these more often. She looks great in everything she wears, but she just pops when she goes bright.
Where Meghan seems to keep things low key with her wardrobe, Kate Middleton goes for more unique looks, but there's no reason Meghan can't do the same. Because when she does decide to go bright, she pulls it off, especially when she dresses in a color like red, purple, or green. Thanks to her dark hair, these splashes of color really jump right out of the photos she's in, and she should seriously consider brightening up her closet a little more this year.
From dresses to coats to matching steps, Meghan doesn't hold back when she decides to go colorful, and now, we're on the hunt for outfits just like these.
Here are all of Meghan's most colorful outfits since becoming royal. Hopefully, we'll get to see her in more bright colors like these, because she's giving us all the style inspiration while wearing these looks. It would be a dream come true to raid her closet, and something tell us she'd totally be willing to share her clothes.
Pretty In Purple1
This lady doesn't wear purple often, but when she does, she does it right. Meghan looks so pretty in this long sleeve dress - and so happy. She should definitely add more pieces like this one to her wardrobe (unless she already has and is holding out on us).
Wearing Floral In Fiji2
It seems like a crime to go to Fiji and not wear bright colors, so when we saw Meghan wearing a floral peasant dress for her visit, it just seemed perfect. Combine it with the leis she was gifted on her trip, and her ensemble is complete.
A Sparkling Night Out3
A navy blue dress isn't something that would be considered "colorful" for most people, but for Meghan, it's definitely a departure from her norm -- especially with those sparkles involved! And along with her brighter-than-normal lipstick, Meghan was definitely going out of the box with this one.
Green In South Africa4
This green looks gorgeous on Meghan, so we were thrilled to see It was one of the looks she had chosen for her tour of South Africa last year. This dress is so pretty, especially with her hair color. More of this in 2020 for sure!
Smiling In Blue5
In our opinion, Meghan has always looked great in dresses like these -- especially when she adds a little color in. This blue isn't too bright, but it still totally falls in what seems to be Meghan's favorite color palette for clothing. So cute!
All In Red6
This burgundy look is so pretty -- and, as a bonus, it looks great with Harry's blue suit. The slightly darker top paired with this dress is perfection, and it's even better that her pumps couldn't color match better if they tried.
A Coordinating Set7
Green on green -- and we're loving it! Meghan wore a coordinating dress and coat set (which is way easier to do as a member of the royal family than not), and not only is this color working for her, but the whole outfit is so pretty, especially the embellishments on her coat.
Bumpin' In Blue8
We miss the days when Meghan was still pregnant with Archie, because she gave us some serious maternity style inspiration. Case in point? This patterned blue dress, with the fluttery sleeves. So pretty and it looks comfy all at the same time.
Daring To Wear Pink9
When it comes to Meghan, this is just as pink as it gets -- and that's fine with us! Wearing this pastel pink matched Kate's powder blue so well, and she looks absolutely royal here. Maybe Meghan should start wearing pink more often?
A Bright Green Dress10
Although she did play it down with a black blazer, Meghan did not come to play when it came to this green dress. It was definitely brighter than most of the things she tends to wear, but this is also a super cute pattern.
A Vision In Yellow11
We don't see Meghan in enough yellow, and this dress is proof that she should wear it more often! This bright color looks as pretty on her as the muted ones do, and she stands out next to Prince Harry in his dark suit.
Her Brightest Look Ever12
Here's one of our favorite maternity looks on Meghan -- and possibly the brightest outfit she's worn since joining Harry's family. The purple dress pairs perfectly with the red coat, and we hope to see her in more outfits like this soon.
Meeting The Prince Of Morocco in Red13
When Meghan went to meet the price of Morocco, she was definitely dressed for the occasion, proving that red is definitely one of her best colors. That neckline is so pretty, and we love the draping on this gown.
A Monochromatic Look14
Meghan pulls off a lot of monochromatic looks, and this one is so pretty. The different reds play so well together, and it's nice to see her in something a little brighter once in awhile. Like her burgundy top and skirt outfit, this one is a total win.
Visiting Tonga15
Another red dress that Meghan looks amazing in -- this might just be her best color! Harry kept it simple in his beige suit, but Meghan pulled out all the stops in this dress, and everything from the neckline to the long sleeves makes this look pop.