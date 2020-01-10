20 Times Amy Roloff & Chris Marek's Love Made Us Believe in Life's 'Second Act'

Between watching her on Little People Big World and following along with her on social media, we've seen Amy Roloff go through a lot -- especially after she and ex-husband Matt Roloff called it quits in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage. It definitely couldn't have been easy for her to get through a divorce with the entire world watching (especially because things between her and Matt were not always cordial), but in the end, it seems it was certainly for the best. Now, Amy is engaged to longtime boyfriend Chris Marek, and we've never seen her as happy as she is today.
From ending things with Matt to, recently, leaving Roloff Farm after nearly three decades, there have been a lot of changes in Amy's life, but as always, this lady has rolled with the punches. For the last three years, Chris has been by her side through it all, and now, they're planning their future together.
What could be sweeter?
Here are all the times that Amy and Chris' relationship made us believe in second chances (especially after divorce). Amy deserves all the love in the world, and it's so good to see her with someone who treats her as well as Chris does. (She seems really happy.) It's definitely been a long road for her, but it appears it was all worth it, and it truly gives us another reason to believe in real love, no matter what point in life someone might find it.
We can't wait to see what the future holds for Chris and Amy, especially when they tie the knot. (We love a Roloff wedding!) Hopefully, Amy will continue to keep us updated with plenty more adorable pics like these to come!
Wedding Celebration1
Amy and Chris shared this photo after going to his brother's wedding in Las Vegas. So sweet! And now that we know that the next wedding they're going to will most likely be their own, it's even sweeter. They have so much to look forward to!
Two-Year Anniversary2
"Where did two years go? It's been a wonderful adventurous and full of lovely special moments of dating with this guy," Amy wrote, sharing these pics in honor of her two-year anniversary with Chris.
Seems like these two were made for each other!
Thai Food Date Night3
Every time we look at Amy's Instagram feed, it looks like she and Chris are off on another adventure -- even if they're taking a night to go grab Thai food and see a local play. Best of all, they always take plenty of photos to commemorate the time they spend together.
On the Water in Michigan4
One of the best parts of a relationship is each partner sharing the things they love with each other, and that's been something Amy's been all about in her time with Chris. Case in point: their trip out to Michigan. It looks so beautiful on the water!
Camping in Idaho5
If Amy and Chris aren't having one adventure, it's another! This time around, they were out camping -- and it looks like they had a total blast. We love that they're always finding something new to do and something to explore as a couple.
The Cutest Couple6
If anyone knows how to pull off the most adorable couple pics, it's these two. This may just have been a photo Amy shared while talking about Little People Big World, but it's one of our all-time faves of them. And best of all, they always look so happy together!
We need to know their secrets!
Cruisin' it Up7
If we could go on as many trips as Amy and Chris are always taking together, we'd be the most relaxed people ever! Here's a snap from their cruise in 2018. They managed to clean up pretty well, and it looks like they had a great time.
The Great Outdoors8
Amy's always posting about her "second act," and honestly, she's making us super jealous. She may have had to start her life over -- and it definitely wasn't easy -- but photos like this remind us that she's living her best life now, and that's what really matters.
Celebrating Valentine's Day in Costa Rica9
Forget the snow at home -- Amy and Chris hit Costa Rica to celebrate Valentine's Day last year, and they were too busy having fun in the sun to even remember it was February. That view is gorgeous, but it doesn't compare to how happy these lovebirds look together.
A Sweet Christmas Card10
They say real commitment in a relationship is a Christmas card, and these two have that on lock -- and the lasting relationship to back up the pretty picture to boot. Their card is gorgeous. If only we could have gotten one in our mailbox!
A Happy Thanksgiving11
On Thanksgiving 2018, Amy shared this photo of her and Chris, reflecting on how thankful she was for this time in her life.
"I’m thankful for Chris in my life, my kids and grandkids and their extended family and I’m thankful for the joy in my heart and all the Lord gives and shows me. I’m thankful and blessed," she wrote.
The Prettiest Pumpkin Patch Photos12
OK, all the pics that Amy shares of her and her fiancé are beautiful, but these professional pics in the pumpkin patch really take the cake. The lighting is gorgeous, the pumpkins are gorgeous, and of course, this couple is gorgeous. We hope she framed these!
Bringing in 202013
On New Year's Eve, Amy shared this photo of her and Chris toasting to 2020 -- and shared the biggest moment of her year, which obviously had to do with him.
"What changed my life in 2019? Was when Chris asked me to marry him. I couldn’t be happier in my second act!" she wrote.
Celebrating Christmas14
Amy's Christmas PJs are just too cute, and we can see the love between her and Chris from here. Since they started spending their holidays together, we've never seen Amy so happy. We can't see this relationship going anywhere for a long, long time.
-
Hanging Out With the Family15
Chris seems happy to spend time with Amy's kids, and we love seeing them all together like this! Taken not long after baby Lilah was born, Chris and Amy joined Tori, Zach, and their kids to go out and find a Christmas tree. With all this snow, it was the perfect holiday family pic.
-
The Engagement Announcement16
So much happiness in just one pic! Amy shared this sweet photo filled with joy to announce that Chris had proposed to her.
"I never had a clue or expected it. Chris and I celebrated our 3rd year anniversary of dating last Wednesday. And to my wonderful happy surprise he proposed and asked me to marry him!" she wrote. "I couldn’t believe it! I cried, he had tears and of course I said YES! I’m engaged and couldn’t be happier. I love this man so much."
We totally saw this news coming, but we're still so thrilled for her!
Showing Off Her Ring17
Things between Amy and Chris were going so well that it was inevitable that they'd end up engaged. And seeing Amy finally get the chance to show off her ring on Instagram? Totally priceless -- especially seeing that huge smile on her face.
-
At Jacob & Isabel's Wedding18
When Amy's son Jacob got married, Amy shared this sweet photo of her and Chris at the wedding. These two look so good in their wedding attire, and with how gorgeous the big day was, there's no doubt they had a great time.
Hitting the Open Road19
Talk about being up for an adventure! Fans who follow Amy on Instagram know that Chris loves his motorcycle, and it's turned out to be something that she loves to do too. So much fun -- they just better wear those helmets!
Celebrating America20
What better way to spend the Fourth of July than out on the water?! Chris and Amy obviously love spending time outdoors, so it was no surprise to see them out in their canoes in the summer. It's wonderful to see them having so much fun together.