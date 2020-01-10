20 Times Amy Roloff & Chris Marek's Love Made Us Believe in Life's 'Second Act'



amyjroloff/Instagram Between watching her on Little People Big World and following along with her on social media, we've seen Amy Roloff go through a lot -- especially after she and ex-husband Matt Roloff called it quits in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage. It definitely couldn't have been easy for her to get through a divorce with the entire world watching (especially because things between her and Matt were not always cordial), but in the end, it seems it was certainly for the best. Now, Amy is engaged to longtime boyfriend Chris Marek, and we've never seen her as happy as she is today.

From ending things with Matt to, recently, leaving Roloff Farm after nearly three decades, there have been a lot of changes in Amy's life, but as always, this lady has rolled with the punches. For the last three years, Chris has been by her side through it all, and now, they're planning their future together.

What could be sweeter?

Here are all the times that Amy and Chris' relationship made us believe in second chances (especially after divorce). Amy deserves all the love in the world, and it's so good to see her with someone who treats her as well as Chris does. (She seems really happy.) It's definitely been a long road for her, but it appears it was all worth it, and it truly gives us another reason to believe in real love, no matter what point in life someone might find it.

We can't wait to see what the future holds for Chris and Amy, especially when they tie the knot. (We love a Roloff wedding!) Hopefully, Amy will continue to keep us updated with plenty more adorable pics like these to come!