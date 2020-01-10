15 Times Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Looked Like She'll Be a Great Stepmom to His Kids



colleen.conrad122/Instagram When it comes to his family, Jon Gosselin has had a lot of ups and downs over the years. But as far as his relationship with Colleen Conrad goes, it seems like it's been nothing but smooth sailing -- especially when it comes to the relationship Colleen has with Jon's kids, Hannah and Collin Gosselin. After his split with Kate Gosselin, it hasn't been easy for Jon to spend time with his eight children, but every step of the way, Colleen has been there for him through it all. It's pretty clear that she has the same love for his kids, too.

Since the ending of Jon & Kate Plus 8 a decade ago, there's been a lot of drama, and after growing up in the spotlight, it seems like Jon's kids could really use the extra support. That's where Colleen comes in. So far, it seems like she hasn't missed a big moment in their lives since she became a part of it. It's not always such a flawless fit when it comes to a stepparent figure.

Everyone has their own struggles, but from what we can tell, Colleen Conrad is doing everything she can to be supportive of these kids.

Read on for all the moments where Colleen seemed like the perfect stepmom to Jon's kids. It's definitely not easy to become a part of someone else's family -- especially since Colleen also has children of her own, too -- but it seems like Colleen has managed to fit in flawlessly. Not only is it clear that she adores Jon's kids, but it looks like the feeling is definitely mutual.

We can't wait to see what adventures this family has in store for the future. So far, it seems like Colleen is definitely in it for the long haul.