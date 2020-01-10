15 Times Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Looked Like She'll Be a Great Stepmom to His Kids

When it comes to his family, Jon Gosselin has had a lot of ups and downs over the years. But as far as his relationship with Colleen Conrad goes, it seems like it's been nothing but smooth sailing -- especially when it comes to the relationship Colleen has with Jon's kids, Hannah and Collin Gosselin. After his split with Kate Gosselin, it hasn't been easy for Jon to spend time with his eight children, but every step of the way, Colleen has been there for him through it all. It's pretty clear that she has the same love for his kids, too.
Since the ending of Jon & Kate Plus 8 a decade ago, there's been a lot of drama, and after growing up in the spotlight, it seems like Jon's kids could really use the extra support. That's where Colleen comes in. So far, it seems like she hasn't missed a big moment in their lives since she became a part of it. It's not always such a flawless fit when it comes to a stepparent figure.
Everyone has their own struggles, but from what we can tell, Colleen Conrad is doing everything she can to be supportive of these kids.
Read on for all the moments where Colleen seemed like the perfect stepmom to Jon's kids. It's definitely not easy to become a part of someone else's family -- especially since Colleen also has children of her own, too -- but it seems like Colleen has managed to fit in flawlessly. Not only is it clear that she adores Jon's kids, but it looks like the feeling is definitely mutual.
We can't wait to see what adventures this family has in store for the future. So far, it seems like Colleen is definitely in it for the long haul.
Blended Family Holiday1
It seems like Jon and Colleen do plenty of things with all of their kids all together -- including celebrate the holidays. It's sweet to see them spending Christmas together this year, and it's not the first holiday they've spent together as one big blended family.
They look so happy!
Hanging Out in Atlantic City2
When Jon shared this Atlantic City pic, he explained that Hannah was still at the beach with her friends, but Collin was sure to show up for food with his dad, Colleen, and her dad. It's sweet to see them all spending time together on vacation, especially since Collin is always smiling when he's hanging out with them.
Homemade Hot Tub3
During a day at the beach in Delaware, Collin managed to make his own hot tub for him, his dad, and Colleen to share. It's awesome that she's always down for hanging out with Jon and his kids -- they're always having adventures. We're gonna need Collin to share his DIY tips for this!
Together for the 4th of July4
It was a long road for Jon to get custody of Collin and Hannah, but for the past several months, they've been able to spend all the big days together -- including the 4th of July. This past summer, Jon shared this pic of him, Collin, Hannah, and Colleen together for the day.
So much fun!
New Year's Eve5
Last year, Jon, his kids, and Colleen all rang in 2019 together. How sweet is this photo? They seem to come together for all of the most important days throughout the year, and it's clear that Colleen is really committed to being a family with Hannah and Collin.
Christmas 20186
In 2018, Jon, Colleen, and their kids all spent that holiday together, too. And now, it seems like this is a tradition that's going to continue for years to come -- as it should! After all, Hannah, Collin, and Jon have a lot of missed time to make up for, and Colleen seems happy to participate.
The Perfect Christmas Tree7
Before they celebrated the holidays back in 2018, the whole gang went out shopping for a Christmas tree. At this point, Jon and Colleen had been together long enough that they were comfortable doing things with everyone together, and there's no doubt that they were all making some wonderful memories together.
The Kids Together8
Here's another shot from the day everyone went out shopping for a Christmas tree in 2018. Colleen shared this pic of her kids with Hannah and Collin, and it looks like they're all getting along -- definitely a good sign!
Together for the Super Bowl9
Colleen, Jon, and Hannah got together to cheer the Eagles on in the Super Bowl in 2018, and as always, it looks like they're having a blast. Although Jon and Colleen certainly do spend time one-on-one, we love that they involve the kids in their plans as much as possible.
Happy New Year!10
It's rare that Jon gets to see his other kids (besides Hannah and Collin), so we loved that he got to spend New Year's 2017 some of his other kiddos! And as always, Colleen was by their side for it all, grinning all the way.
Celebrating America11
Another photo of Jon's kiddos together!
It's crazy to see how little the Gosselin kids were compared to how much they've grown today! It's clear that Colleen doesn't miss a single gathering or holiday if she can't help it. She's proven to be a stable force in the kids' life, and that's probably just what they need as they're growing up.
Beach Vibes12
If a teenager wants to hang out with their dad and his girlfriend, they must be some pretty cool adults! Here's a selfie from Hannah Gosselin that Colleen posted, and it's too cute! These three clearly know how to have a good time.
The Happiest Selfie13
Just from this pic alone, it's clear that Colleen is totally comfortable with Jon's kids, including Collin. It's so sweet to see the bond they have. Colleen has been in Jon's life for awhile now (they've known each other since they were kids), but she's definitely made sure she had a good relationship with his kids, too.
Birthday Celebration With Jon & Hannah14
Colleen's birthday dinner included Hannah -- how sweet is that? As a bonus, Hannah looked super pumped to be there, which says more about her relationship with Colleen than any caption could.
Their bond is so sweet!
At the Movies15
Colleen and Collin went to see Avengers: End Game earlier this year, and of course, she had to share a pic of the experience -- Swedish Fish included! It's so sweet that Colleen takes the time to hang out with the kids. Collin's happiness says it all!