John David & Abbie Duggar Welcome Their First Child With a Very Meaningful Name

Congrats are in order for Abbie (Burnett) and John David Duggar! The Counting On couple announced to the world today that they welcomed their first child together on January 7, a sweet baby girl. They also shared her name, stats, and a couple sweet photos, and it looks like they're totally smitten with her!
-
Welcome to the world, Gracie!
JD and Abbie shared these sweet pictures, along with all the details. They caption the Instagram post, "Welcome to our world Grace Annette (Gracie)!!! Gracie was born early Tuesday morning, she was 7 pounds 11 oz and 20 3/4 inches long. We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles!"
She is so cute, and how does Abbie look so good after giving birth? She is obviously totally happy and in love with her new little one. And how sweet is her name? In case anyone missed it, Abbie's middle name is Grace, so this name is especially meaningful.
-
There aren't any more details on the birth, but we are hoping it wasn't as difficult as her pregnancy had been!
John David and Abbie revealed last fall that her pregnancy has been pretty rough, as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness. She even had to be hospitalized a few times to make sure her body had enough nutrients and that she stayed hydrated.
John David opened up about his wife's pregnancy to Us Weekly, saying, "It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks with severe morning sickness. She got diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, and she was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration ... She couldn't eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time."
-
-
It looks like they had her baby shower in the nick of time, too!
The Duggar family posted to their official Instagram account over the weekend that they gathered with family and friends to celebrate Abbie's impending arrival. It looks like a good time was had by all, and considering that she gave birth just a few days later, it was just in time, too!
-
We can't wait to hear more details and see more pics of baby Gracie!
We also can't wait to see how John David and Abbie approach parenthood, since they do seem to march to a little bit of a different beat than the rest of the Duggar fam. After all, they were 28 and 26 when they tied the knot, and JD was calling himself a "bachelor to the rapture" until just before they got together. The Duggar kids tend to couple up in their late teens or early 20s, so making it to 28 was pretty unusual!
No matter what though, it's obvious these two are in love with their new daughter. Congrats again to the new family of three!
Share this Story