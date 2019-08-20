John David & Abbie Duggar Welcome Their First Child With a Very Meaningful Name

JD and Abbie shared these sweet pictures, along with all the details. They caption the Instagram post, "Welcome to our world Grace Annette (Gracie)!!! Gracie was born early Tuesday morning, she was 7 pounds 11 oz and 20 3/4 inches long. We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles!"

She is so cute, and how does Abbie look so good after giving birth? She is obviously totally happy and in love with her new little one. And how sweet is her name? In case anyone missed it, Abbie's middle name is Grace, so this name is especially meaningful.