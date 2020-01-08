Queen Elizabeth Called an Emergency Meeting To Deal With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

According to People magazine, the monarch has united with Prince Charles and Prince William to tell their offices to work "at pace" on this Sussex situation. They've apparently all directed their teams to be in communication with the office of the Sussexes, as well as governments on both sides of the Atlantic.

A source told the magazine, "The Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work at pace with governments and the Sussexes’s office to find workable solutions and this is expected to take days, not weeks."

The insider continued, "This has moved from shock and a range of emotions to something more constructive. It is complicated. This is happening very quickly. And the proof in that is the fact that this will take days and not weeks."