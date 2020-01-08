Queen Elizabeth Called an Emergency Meeting To Deal With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Getty Images
We're all still reeling from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they want to ditch their senior roles in the royal family, and probably no one in the world more so than Queen Elizabeth. After all, this isn't just a job -- it's their family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly didn't tell anyone about their plans, and now the palace is rolling very quickly into action.
Queen Elizabeth reportedly called an emergency meeting with the other senior royals.
Harry and Meghan announced on Instagram on Wednesday that they're stepping away from their roles as "senior royals."
In their statement, they said they'd been in discussions for months over it, but apparently they were only talking about the discussions they've had with themselves, because the rest of the family was seemingly blindsided. About an hour after Harry and Meghan's declaration of independence, the palace released its own statement saying that they're in the beginning talks and that this is a complicated issue that may take some time.
Or as someone on Twitter tweeted Wednesday, the Sussexes changed their social media status to "separated," and the royal family changed theirs to "it's complicated."
It looks like things may be happening sooner rather than later, though.
We are all for Harry and Meghan taking care of themselves and their son, but they need to decide what they really want.
