Queen Elizabeth Called an Emergency Meeting To Deal With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

We're all still reeling from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they want to ditch their senior roles in the royal family, and probably no one in the world more so than Queen Elizabeth. After all, this isn't just a job -- it's their family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly didn't tell anyone about their plans, and now the palace is rolling very quickly into action.

