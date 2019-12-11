Kate Middleton Was Just Spotted Looking Pretty Dang Glum on Her Birthday

Splash News
The world may not know it, thanks to a little royal drama that's currently unfolding, but today -- Thursday, January 9 -- is Kate Middleton's birthday. Even though she celebrated over the weekend with friends at her country estate in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, today is the Duchess of Cambridge's actual big day -- and, believe it or not, Kate was spotted heading into Kensington Palace earlier on, looking, as some are saying, "pensive."
-
Earlier today, Kate was seen driving her car into Kensington Palace.
Kate was reportedly with her youngest son, Prince Louis, and in the corner in the back you can see the Cambridges' nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. No doubt about it, Kate's not exactly looking "festive" in this photo, but also ... she's driving. Most of us don't smile like maniacs when we're driving, right?
According to The Sun, Kate looks "stony-faced" and TMZ said she appears to look dour, thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement. While we're not 100% sure we can get on board with either of these insulting descriptions, we're apt to believe the drama was on Kate's mind.
-
Kate always tends to have a fairly low-key birthday, but there's a fairly good chance this one will be, uh, even lower-key than usual.
In the past, it's been reported that Kate has celebrated at home with Prince William, her children, and a few close friends and family. But it's fairly safe to assume that this year will be slightly less festive than usual, given the fact that there's a bit of a crisis going on in the royal family. Who's going to want to pop the champagne today?!
The saddest thing of all, though, is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be there to cheer when Kate blows out her candles -- it's gotten that bad.
Royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous Digital recently: "It's just another example how far the so-called Fab Four have drifted apart and I doubt Harry and Meghan will be at any celebrations for Kate."
He added: "It's a sad day for the monarchy that these two brothers and their wives, who had the potential to be such a positive force are now in this position."
-
-
Here's where things get a little bizarre, though.
-
This is a strange, strange time for the royal family, that's for sure.
While we're a combination of happy for Harry and Meghan for doing what feels right and sad that we may not see them as much, we must admit: The timing of their announcement was a bit odd.
Hopefully, Kate manages to have a pleasant birthday this year, with lots of snuggles from George, Charlotte, and Louis.
But William? Now may be a good time to book that fancy surprise holiday for Kate. Just a suggestion.
Share this Story