Kate Middleton Was Just Spotted Looking Pretty Dang Glum on Her Birthday

Kate always tends to have a fairly low-key birthday, but there's a fairly good chance this one will be, uh, even lower-key than usual.

In the past, it's been reported that Kate has celebrated at home with Prince William, her children, and a few close friends and family. But it's fairly safe to assume that this year will be slightly less festive than usual, given the fact that there's a bit of a crisis going on in the royal family. Who's going to want to pop the champagne today?!

The saddest thing of all, though, is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be there to cheer when Kate blows out her candles -- it's gotten that bad.

Royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous Digital recently: "It's just another example how far the so-called Fab Four have drifted apart and I doubt Harry and Meghan will be at any celebrations for Kate."

He added: "It's a sad day for the monarchy that these two brothers and their wives, who had the potential to be such a positive force are now in this position."

