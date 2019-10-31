Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Decision Has Social Media Divided

Splash News
It's official. The world can't think of anything other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's abrupt -- and somewhat unclear -- departure from the royal family. From the sound of things, the Duke and Duchess's decision wasn't run by Queen Elizabeth or other members of the royal family (including Prince Charles and Prince William), so yeah, no one really knows exactly what's going on or what's to come for The Firm.
But, naturally, that hasn't stopped people from speculating, weighing in, and offering their -- in some cases, not very nice -- two cents.
Harry and Meghan made their bold announcement on Wednesday on Instagram, leaving MANY questions unanswered.
For instance, on the one hand, their caption says that they've been discussing the decision to leave their roles as "senior members" of the royal family "for months," but, from the sound of things, said discussions were between the two of them and didn't include anyone else in the royal family. (Everyone was "blindsided," according to reports.)
They also claim they're working to become financially independent, which -- particularly for Harry -- not sure what that means. Would he get a traditional job?
People have questions. And feelings.
Piers Morgan was one of the first people to comment on the bombshell, which should come as a surprise to absolutely no one.
On the flip side, though, Meghan and Harry are also receiving support from famous faces.
The comments are ever-rolling in on Harry and Meghan's post, but there's no denying many of them are negative.
And naturally, some are using the situation to make jokes.
Since their marriage, there's no denying Harry and Meghan have done some great things.
Without a doubt, they'll continue to use their platform for good and to help those less fortunate -- whatever their platform may be.
In the weeks to come, we'll of course get more details about the couple's unprecedented move -- and no doubt about it, commentary on social media alongside every piece of information.
