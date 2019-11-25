Dog the Bounty Hunter Breaks Silence Amid Rumors He's Dating Late Wife's Ex-Assistant

Dog didn't confirm or deny that he and Moon Angell, Beth's former assistant, are dating -- just that they're close ...

... and that she's helping him.

"Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family through many ups and downs," Dog told RadarOnline.com. "All my children are grown and gone on their own, there's no one left to help me! Moon is experienced. It's just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her. There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn't mean I have to be so sad."



We definitely don't think he should be sad forever -- not by any means! And to us, this kinda sounds like something might be going on.

Hmm ...