Dog the Bounty Hunter Breaks Silence Amid Rumors He's Dating Late Wife's Ex-Assistant

Recently, Dog The Bounty Hunter has come under fire after his daughter, Lyssa Chapman, called him out for dating his son's ex-girlfriend -- who some believe to be the reality star's late wife Beth Chapman's former assistant. But now, Dog is speaking out about his rumored new girlfriend, and ... well, at least we have a little more clarification on the situation.
Still, it's pretty confusing.
This week, Lyssa tweeted that the new love interest was attempting to date her dad after first dating her brother.
And as if that isn't enough, Lyssa also accused her of moving Beths's clothes out of her closet so she could store her own in there. In a word? Yikes.
Lyssa was obviously pretty upset about the situation, but her dad didn't immediately try to defend himself. Now, though, he's sharing his side of the story.
Dog didn't confirm or deny that he and Moon Angell, Beth's former assistant, are dating -- just that they're close ...
... and that she's helping him.
"Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family through many ups and downs," Dog told RadarOnline.com. "All my children are grown and gone on their own, there's no one left to help me! Moon is experienced. It's just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her. There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn't mean I have to be so sad."
We definitely don't think he should be sad forever -- not by any means! And to us, this kinda sounds like something might be going on.
He went on to say that he feels Moon is the answer to his prayers for a friend.
“I know Almighty God hears my broken heart and I didn’t ask him for another Mrs. Chapman, but I asked him for a friend and He gave me Moon," he added.
Well, that's actually really sweet. It was obvious how difficult Beth's death after battling cancer was on him, especially since they'd been together for so long. It does seem like he needs a friend right now, but if his kids are this upset about it, it might be something he should address with them instead of the public.
We hope Dog's family can come back together soon.
It's only been a matter of months since they all lost Beth, so they're likely all still grieving. It's a tough time, but they should be able to lean on each other.
In the meantime, we just hope Dog is happy -- whatever that ends up meaning for him.
