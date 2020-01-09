Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Peacing Out Is the Plot Twist Hallmark Couldn't Script

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
We don't have to be a psychic to know folks across the pond are still in shock over the news Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down as senior members of the royal family. It was only the day before Wednesday's bombshell that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to work -- so their exit stage right was likely quite unexpected to some, and apparently other royals as they reportedly resigned without telling Queen Elizabeth. Though some are blaming Meghan for snatching edges and the prince away, others are applauding the two for stepping back, making Meghan Markle the knight in shining armor in this real-life Hallmark-y plot twist people can help but love.
-
Apparently, Meghan Markle's Hallmark movie, 'Dater's Handbook,' was playing not too long before news she and Harry are peacing out made headlines.
-
Folks are pointing out how their "keep your crown and royal jewels" departure sounds like a progressive Hallmark movie we get to see in real life.
"Meghan *IS* the Paperbag Princess. Fortunately she got a better Prince, though!" one person tweeted in response.
"An INTERRACIAL GENDER SWAPPED Hallmark movie," applauded another in a tweet.
"There's already a hallmark movie with this story line. There’s always a hallmark movie," another pointed out in a tweet.
While Prince Harry wasn't next in line to get a chance to rock the royal crown and sit on the throne (he's further down the list), his stepping away that will affect royal business as usual. Plus, it is a bit of a scandal.
-
-
Though some are coming for Meghan (expected), accusing her of breaking up the royal family -- as if she had mystical powers to glamour Harry and threw him in the trunk as she sped off to the airport -- others see it differently.
"If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can leave ROYALTY for their own sanity, YOU too can leave that job that your sacrificing your well-being for. This was your SIGN and your WORD on tonight," a commenter wrote in a tweet supporting the couple's decision.
-
And while there's no guarantee Meghan Markle will ever star in another Hallmark movie, we can picture it.
Commoner meets prince, they fall in love, get married, and tabloids -- and reportedly members of the royal family who seemingly didn't get along too well with the prince's new love -- lose their minds.
Add in nonstop paparazzi, and press full of racial epithets, and Meghan and Harry's story has drama at practically every turn. Actually, it might make for a better movie on Lifetime given the craziness ... and Hallmark coming under fire for not being diverse. Come to think of it, Hallmark likely wouldn't touch this break from tradition with a 10-foot candy cane.
-
-
The prince was clearly ready to risk it all and is probably tired of all the rules, living under a microscope, and the unseasoned chicken.
Prince Harry is 35, which means he's had decades of being told not to sip tea with his pinkie up, how to eat, how stand, and how to look a certain way in public -- so we'd be ready to take time away, too.
-
Prince Harry has expressed worry Meghan would meet the same fate as his mom, and that's not about to happen on his watch.
-
-
Cheers to these two making the decision to live their life their way.
Meghan can now roll up to Target in leggings, and Prince Harry can ... well, enjoy life a little easier. It was a bold move to forge their own path, and we see nothing wrong in doing so. At the end of the day, you only have one life to live, so why not make it memorable -- especially for the sake of any children involved?
Y'all have fun in Canada, 'cause we know you two aren't moving to the United States.
Sussex royals out (mic drop).
Share this Story