Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Peacing Out Is the Plot Twist Hallmark Couldn't Script

Folks are pointing out how their "keep your crown and royal jewels" departure sounds like a progressive Hallmark movie we get to see in real life.

Excuse me did Meghan Markle just direct a gender-swapped Hallmark movie where the prince gives up his crown for love??

"Meghan *IS* the Paperbag Princess. Fortunately she got a better Prince, though!" one person tweeted in response.

"An INTERRACIAL GENDER SWAPPED Hallmark movie," applauded another in a tweet.

"There's already a hallmark movie with this story line. There’s always a hallmark movie," another pointed out in a tweet.

While Prince Harry wasn't next in line to get a chance to rock the royal crown and sit on the throne (he's further down the list), his stepping away that will affect royal business as usual. Plus, it is a bit of a scandal.