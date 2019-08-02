Prince William Is Reportedly Livid With Prince Harry Right Now

Splash News
On Wednesday, the world was shook to its core when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they're stepping back as senior members of the royal family -- and apparently the royal family was, too. According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't give much (if any) of a heads up to Harry's family members, including Prince William, who apparently is a mix of "raging" and "hurt" right now.
Can't say we blame him. That's one heck of a bomb to be blind-sided by.
As royal (and non-royal) fans know, Harry and Meghan revealed their departure from the royal family on Instagram on Wednesday.
Not long after the announcement, an official royal statement from the queen was released, saying the following:
Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.
In other words, The Firm is freaking out right now and they had no idea this was coming.
So far, reports about Queen Elizabeth's reaction fall mostly into the "she was blindsided" category, but Prince William is a different story. Sources say the Duke of Cambridge has a number of feelings about his brother's abrupt departure from the wildly privileged family who raised him.
According to insiders, Prince William is quite unhappy with his brother's seemingly-rash decision.
A royal source told Us Weekly: "William was blindsided by Harry and Meghan’s decision and statement. There’s still a rift between the two brothers. It’s sad because when they were younger, William would be the first person Harry would go to with big news like this. William is incredibly hurt, but at the same time he has his own family to focus on and is trying to move forward with his life."
Apparently, though, it isn't just sadness that William's feeling.
The Duke of Cambridge is HEATED right now.
A royal insider revealed the darker side to Harry and Meghan's move to The Sun.
"Their statement was not cleared with anyone," they said. “It breaks all protocol. This is a declaration of war on the family. The queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are incandescent with rage."
"Incandescent with rage." Wow.
Here's where things get a little weird, though: It's also being reported that William tried to patch things up with his brother recently.
As everyone knows, Prince Harry and Prince William grew apart after Meghan Markle entered the picture. According to reports, Harry was wildly insulted -- and super mad -- when his brother suggested he pump the breaks with Meghan.
For a while, the talk about Harry and William's relationship really could only be chalked up to being rumors, but after the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey aired the Duke of Sussex basically admitted that all was not well between he and William.
However! Sources told the Evening Standard that, after the program aired, William tried to arrange a meeting with Harry to, more or less, hash things out. As the story goes, the meeting never happened, and, well, here we are.
This is just the beginning of things, so obviously we'll learn more as time goes on.
We can't lie. We really didn't want to believe the rumors about Harry and William, but now there basically impossible to ignore.
We're guessing Harry and Meghan made up their minds about leaving the royal family, but hopefully, somehow, the brothers' relationship will be salvageable.
