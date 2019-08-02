Prince William Is Reportedly Livid With Prince Harry Right Now



Splash News

On Wednesday, the world was shook to its core when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they're stepping back as senior members of the royal family -- and apparently the royal family was, too. According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't give much (if any) of a heads up to Harry's family members, including Prince William, who apparently is a mix of "raging" and "hurt" right now.

Can't say we blame him. That's one heck of a bomb to be blind-sided by.