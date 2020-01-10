17 Former Childhood Stars Who Practically Look Unrecognizable Now

Image: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images



Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images It's no surprise that child stars grow up and evolve, just like regular people. We can't expect them to stay the cute and innocent kids that they once were (we know that). But sometimes, the change is so drastic that the only way to recognize a once beloved Nickelodeon actor or a singer who got his start as a viral-video kid is to do a double -- or triple -- take, squint both eyes, and search for traces of their former selves. That can definitely be a shocking moment, accompanied by the rubbing of eyes, a shake of the head, and a big ole jaw drop -- especially if the change is not exactly for the better. Let a former child star who has been out of the limelight for even just a few months re-emerge with a dramatic physical change, and it's bound to make news and get fans in their feelings.

Unfortunately for these stars, life came at them like category 5 hurricane-strength winds that don't care if someone has more money than the average person. Life happens. Bad genes, bad run-ins with drugs and alcohol, bad tattoos, bad criminal behavior, and bad habits all show up on the outside -- and it's rare to see a star who can recover from any of that physically unscathed. Not everyone is Macaulay Culkin, for example, who got his act together and looks pretty good these days, considering he was running around looking like a sickly scarecrow just a couple of years ago. (Mental health challenges can also strike, taking a physical toll on the body.)

Other stars have carved entire new selves out of their old ones, nipping and tucking and injecting and enlarging, with the help of plastic surgeons who should probably have their medical licenses taken away. The results are not good, and it's mystifying as to why those stars thought they needed to go under the knife in the first place.

Whatever the reason for their change, here are 16 former child stars whom we wouldn't have recognized without someone telling us their names.