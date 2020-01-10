17 Former Childhood Stars Who Practically Look Unrecognizable Now

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images
It's no surprise that child stars grow up and evolve, just like regular people. We can't expect them to stay the cute and innocent kids that they once were (we know that). But sometimes, the change is so drastic that the only way to recognize a once beloved Nickelodeon actor or a singer who got his start as a viral-video kid is to do a double -- or triple -- take, squint both eyes, and search for traces of their former selves.
That can definitely be a shocking moment, accompanied by the rubbing of eyes, a shake of the head, and a big ole jaw drop -- especially if the change is not exactly for the better. Let a former child star who has been out of the limelight for even just a few months re-emerge with a dramatic physical change, and it's bound to make news and get fans in their feelings.
Unfortunately for these stars, life came at them like category 5 hurricane-strength winds that don't care if someone has more money than the average person. Life happens. Bad genes, bad run-ins with drugs and alcohol, bad tattoos, bad criminal behavior, and bad habits all show up on the outside -- and it's rare to see a star who can recover from any of that physically unscathed. Not everyone is Macaulay Culkin, for example, who got his act together and looks pretty good these days, considering he was running around looking like a sickly scarecrow just a couple of years ago. (Mental health challenges can also strike, taking a physical toll on the body.)
Other stars have carved entire new selves out of their old ones, nipping and tucking and injecting and enlarging, with the help of plastic surgeons who should probably have their medical licenses taken away. The results are not good, and it's mystifying as to why those stars thought they needed to go under the knife in the first place.
Whatever the reason for their change, here are 16 former child stars whom we wouldn't have recognized without someone telling us their names.
-
Amanda Bynes1
Former Nickelodeon star of All That, The Amanda Show, and What a Girl Wants, Amanda Bynes has gone through lots of transformations over the years, several rounds of plastic surgery, and weight gain -- due in part to her mental health struggles. But when Amanda popped up on Instagram recently after a break, and fans noticed what appeared to be a heart-shaped face tattoo, they began to worry once again about her. There's no indication either way as to whether the tattoo is permanent, but here's hoping all is well with her.
-
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen2
The fab twins and former Full House stars don't do a ton of social media, but they recently made a birthday video for Ashley Benson, who reposted it on her Instagram page. Fans had a collective heart attack, and not just because of the rare appearance. Some fans thought the sisters looked much older than their age as their faces appeared a bit sunken in and creased. One even quipped: "They definitely can't come back to play Michelle on Fuller House for a scene. They look older than Steph and DJ!"
-
-
Haley Joel Osment3
These days, Sixth Sense and A.I. former child star Haley Joel Osment looks like a giant teddy bear. The eyes are the same underneath all that hair and face, and the rest of him filled out quote a bit. The important thing is, he looks happy and is one child actor who has worked steadily and kept himself clean and out of jail ... after he pleaded no contest to a DUI charge that earned him three-years probation, that is.
-
Tom Felton4
Tom Felton is sporting this look these days, and we don't really know what to make of it. Is it for his role in the World War II movie The Forgotten Battle? Or is this a permanent hipster normcore thing? The former bleach blond child wizard from h-e-double-hockey-sticks Draco Malfoy of Harry Potter fame had actually grown into a weirdly handsome adult. But now, he kinda looks like somebody's uncle in this clipped mustache, glasses, and professor blazer.
-
-
Aaron Carter5
Aaron Carter became a star at age 9 and was popular all throughout his teens. But Backstreet Boy Nick Carter's little brother got into drugs and alcohol and lost a ton of weight, shocking fans when he appeared on The Doctors looking ... ravaged. He entered rehab soon afterward, but he still looks like his hard partying ways took a massive toll.
-
Kylie Jenner6
Yes, we all recognize the current version of Kylie Jenner immediately: the pout, the extreme hourglass figure, the contoured face. But do we recognize her as the 10-year-old kid she was when Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted? Nope. What about 15-year-old Kylie? Still a big no. One minute she was a rail thin little thing with tiny lips, and the next, boom, a fully formed Kardashian.
-
-
Angus T. Jones7He was once the highest-paid child actor on television, thanks to his role in the sitcom Two and a Half Men. And we can only assume he's off enjoying his millions, because Angus T. Jones is rarely seen these days. (He actually left the show because of new found religious fervor.) But every once in a while, he pops up at an event to show us his transformation from chubby kid to awkward teen, to hobbit.
-
Lindsay Lohan8
Hard to believe, but Lindsay Lohan is only 33. The troubled star's turbulent history is written all over her face, and there are even rumors that she's had plastic surgery. After years of drug and alcohol abuse, DUIs, reckless driving arrests, stints in jail, and family woes -- as she was often forced to referee her parents during their nasty divorce in 2007 (when much of her troubles began) -- Lindsay Lohan looks much older than her years.
-
-
Orlando Brown9
Prison Bae he's not. The cutie from That's So Raven grew up to be a felon with a seriously receding hairline, and lot of fugly tattoos. So what happened to Orlando Brown? Major legal troubles, including arrests for possession of crack, battery on his girlfriend, and breaking into a friend's restaurant to change the locks (WTF?). This is a dude clearly in need of an intervention, and Dr. Phil tried to persuade him of just that on a 2018 episode of his show. But Brown showed up in snake eye contacts and seemed completely unhinged in the interview, claiming that Michael Jackson was his father, and that he wanted to marry Raven-Symoné.
Hope he gets it together.
-
Jake Lloyd10
Jake Lloyd's story is one of the saddest in recent memory. What seemed like a dream role for a kid actor, playing a young Anakin in the Star Wars prequels, turned into a nightmare for Jake when he was subjected to brutal reviews of his performance and a punishing press tour schedule. Then, his life got worse. He was diagnosed as schizophrenic at age 19, and once beat his mother when he was off his meds in 2015. Months later, he was arrested for reckless driving, jailed, and eventually committed to a mental institution.
-
-
Edward Furlong11
After blowing away audiences as a young John Connor in Terminator 2, it seemed like Edward Furlong could write his own ticket to Hollywood's A-list. But he derailed his own career when he began abusing substances, and was repeatedly arrested and jailed for beating his estranged wife (and his girlfriend). After stepping out of the limelight for years, Edward re-emerged in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate, his troubled history written all over his weathered face.
-
Danny Tambarelli12
Little Pete from Nickelodeon's The Adventures of Pete and Pete (who was also on All That and Figure it Out) is all grown up. Danny Tambarelli was always on a large scale, and that remained the case into adulthood -- though we still had to do a double take to recognize him. Fun fact: He and his Pete and Pete co-star, Michael C. Maronna, have a fun podcast called The Adventures of Mike and Danny.
-
-
Courtney Stodden13It's hard to believe how much life Courtney Stodden has lived. She modeled, put out an album while still a kid, and catapulted to fame at 16 for marrying 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson. Maybe that's why the reality star and PETA spokesperson looks so much older than 25.
Yup, 25.
-
Nate Richert14
Sabrina the Teenage Witch heartthrob Nate Richert once had hair ... lots and lots of luxurious locks that made the show's fans swoon. Nowadays? Let's just say he's all face, though scrolling through his Instagram account, it's clear that the fun-loving, self-spoofing actor has a sense of humor about it.
-
-
Greyson Chance15
When a video of a 10-year-old Greyson Chance singing and playing Lady Gaga's Papparazzi went viral on YouTube, he appeared on Ellen and became an overnight music star. Greyson largely stepped back from the limelight, until releasing his second full-length album in 2019 -- and looking completely different. The once chubby-cheeked boy is now so skinny that he's actually gaunt (though apparently healthy). He can still sing his butt off, though!
-
Steven Anthony Lawrence16
Not too long ago, Steven Anthony Lawrence -- aka the adorably annoying Beans from Even Stevens -- lost all his hair on top, leaving him with just a ring of hair around his ears. He also still had that nonexistent chin from his childhood -- so he did the smart thing by shaving his head, and adding a chin-shaping beard, rendering him almost unrecognizable.
Dare we call him a snack? Let's not get carried away here.