15 Signs Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were on the Verge of Quitting the Royal Family

On Wednesday, January 8, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared some news that shocked the world. After a bit of rumors and speculation (and their long break around the holidays), Meghan and Harry announced that they're stepping back from senior royal life in favor of splitting their time between the UK and North America so they can focus on their family and become financially independent -- AKA earn a living without being royals. It's a huge step, and certainly a very nontraditional move, but it truly seems like it's been a long time coming.
In a statement on Instagram, Meghan and Harry said:
We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.
It's a huge move, and surely a controversial one, but it seems like Meghan and Harry are doing what they need to do for themselves and their family, especially now that they have Archie to think about. And considering the backlash they've faced, it makes sense that they'd want to make this choice.'
But Meghan and Harry stepping away from royal life isn't that surprising. The signs have been there all along -- and here's all the evidence that this decision was inevitable for them.
Rumors That Harry Wants to Leave1
Last year, reports began to surface that Harry wanted to leave royal life behind. Of course, he didn't confirm it at the time, but sources claimed that it was due to the negative press he and Meghan were constantly getting. Being at the receiving end of all of that had to be really difficult, so who could blame him for thinking about stepping back?
The Constant Backlash2
Since Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018 -- and maybe even before that -- they've been getting untold amounts of backlash for seemingly every little choice they made. Remember when they were called out for taking a private jet on vacation, even though they typically fly commercial? Stuff like that has really started to add up.
Buzz About A Potential Move Has Been Going On Since October.3
Months ago, reports surfaced that Meghan and Harry were looking to find a home outside of the UK, because being a royal couple apparently just wasn't working out for them.
"There's an acceptance that things haven't worked out with the Sussexes full-time in Windsor so they could have a second base in America," a source told The Sun at the time.
They've Been Trying To Raise Archie as Normally as Possible4
Being that Meghan was raised as "normally" as any American kid who isn't in the spotlight could be raised, it makes sense that she'd want the same for her son -- even though it's obviously a bit more challenging, being part of the royal family and all. So far, though, she and Harry have been united in keeping him out of the spotlight as much as possible.
Meghan Does Things Her Own Way5
And that includes not following along with many of the traditions that the royal family has done before her. Although Kate appeared almost immediately after giving birth to her children, Meghan spent her first days with Archie privately, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Meghan has never let being a royal influence her biggest decisions, so why would now be any different?
They've Separated From Kate & Will6
Last year, Meghan and Harry were removed from Will and Kate's royal foundation website -- that was definitely the cause of a few raised eyebrows for sure. More than anything, it seemed like a practical measure, since Meghan and Harry wanted to create their own foundation. But it certainly didn't give the illusion that they were attempting to remain one family unit, either.
Harry & Will's Rumored Feud7
For months, there have been rumors that Prince Harry and Prince William are in a feud -- something that Harry has even commented on himself.
"Inevitably stuff happens. But we're brothers, we'll always be brothers," Harry said in his and Meghan's African documentary. "We're certainly on different paths at the moment. I'll always be there for him and as I know, he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy but I love him dearly."
Well, if that's not a sign...
Rumors That the Royal Family Aren't Big Meghan Fans8
There have been a lot of rumors that Harry's marriage to Meghan has caused a lot of tension between Harry and his family. Reportedly, one night, Harry even screamed at Kate and William for not being supportive enough of their relationship. Yep, sounds like he might have been unhappy for a long time now.
Meghan's Comments About Motherhood9
When Meghan was interviewed for the family's documentary on their tour of Africa, she shared that becoming a new mom while being royal wasn't easy, and she even commented that no one had asked her how she was doing except for the journalist conducting the interview.
"Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging," Meghan said. "And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed."
The Royal Family's Reaction to The Documentary10
In fact, reports after the documentary claimed that the family was "astonished" Meghan and Harry were as candid as they were -- apparently, they did not see that coming. And then, there was the fact that the Queen was reportedly "frustrated" that they said anything at all. If this is true, we can't blame Meghan and Harry for wanting out of this situation ASAP.
The Lawsuit11
Last October, Meghan and Harry filed a lawsuit against publishers who were constantly putting out bad press against Meghan, including publishing one of her private letters to father Thomas Markle.
"I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," Harry said in a statement at the time.
Their Long Break12
Over the holidays, Meghan and Harry took a sabbatical from royal life, spending time in Canada to hang out with friends and Meghan's family. It seemed like they had a really nice, relaxing time chilling out with Archie, and it's possible that all that downtime really influenced them to make a major change in their lives.
The Backlash For Skipping Christmas13
Even when Meghan and Harry take a break to get away from the backlash, they get even more backlash. In fact, Rod Stewart (of all people) publicly shared that he didn't think it was right for Meghan and Harry to skip out on Christmas with the Queen.
"If I was Harry, I'd think there was plenty of time in the future to have Christmases on my own or with Meghan's mum." Stewart said. "The queen's 93. I flew around the world to be with my mum and dad at Christmas because I knew they didn't have many left."
Sigh.
Their Latest Royal Engagement14
For their first day back on the job in 2020, Meghan and Harry elected to visit Canada House in London, speaking with the Canadian High Commissioner. If they were planning a move to Canada, it would make a lot of sense that this would be on their list of priorities.
Rumors Set In15
Before Meghan and Harry officially announced that they were stepping back, rumors were on the rise that it was happening. In fact, a report from The Sun claimed that Harry and Meghan were planning to drop their royal titles just hours before the news broke -- seems like this has been in the works for awhile.