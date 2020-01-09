15 Signs Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were on the Verge of Quitting the Royal Family

Image: Splash News



Splash News On Wednesday, January 8, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared some news that shocked the world. After a bit of rumors and speculation (and their long break around the holidays), Meghan and Harry announced that they're stepping back from senior royal life in favor of splitting their time between the UK and North America so they can focus on their family and become financially independent -- AKA earn a living without being royals. It's a huge step, and certainly a very nontraditional move, but it truly seems like it's been a long time coming.

In a statement on Instagram, Meghan and Harry said:

We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

It's a huge move, and surely a controversial one, but it seems like Meghan and Harry are doing what they need to do for themselves and their family, especially now that they have Archie to think about. And considering the backlash they've faced, it makes sense that they'd want to make this choice.'

But Meghan and Harry stepping away from royal life isn't that surprising. The signs have been there all along -- and here's all the evidence that this decision was inevitable for them.