Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Major Announcement Was Apparently News to the Royal Family

Well, this news just gets more and more interesting ... About an hour after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they're stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace released its own statement on it, and it appears that the palace was blindsided by the news. We knew the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were taking a major step toward independence, but it looks like they may have gone full rogue.
Harry and Meghan announced via Instagram that they're basically quitting the royal family and moving to Canada.
After explaining that they've had "many months of reflection and internal discussions," they said, "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
They also added that they plan to split their time between the UK and North America. We're just presuming Canada at this point, as they spent the last several weeks in the country, and have stated multiple times that it holds a special place in their hearts.
Here's where it gets even more interesting though -- the official statement from the palace makes it seem like it was completely blindsided.
From an official royal statement:
Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.
Additionally, BBC News Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond claims that they didn't consult with anyone before quitting.
He tweeted that the other senior members of the royal family were "hurt" by Harry and Meghan's shocking announcement and "no members of the royal family were consulted."
Apparently the rift hasn't been between Harry and Will, or Kate and Meghan, or even the Sussexes and Cambridges -- it's between Harry and Meghan and everyone else. Dang, we knew it was a bold move on their part, but going full rogue? That says a lot about how bad things have gotten for them.
It's obvious Harry and Meghan have been unhappy in their roles for quite some time.
