Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Major Announcement Was Apparently News to the Royal Family

Getty Images
Jenny Erikson
Jenny Erikson
Celebrities

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth
Getty Images

Well, this news just gets more and more interesting ... About an hour after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they're stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace released its own statement on it, and it appears that the palace was blindsided by the news. We knew the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were taking a major step toward independence, but it looks like they may have gone full rogue. 

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement