Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Major Announcement Was Apparently News to the Royal Family

After explaining that they've had "many months of reflection and internal discussions," they said, "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

They also added that they plan to split their time between the UK and North America. We're just presuming Canada at this point, as they spent the last several weeks in the country, and have stated multiple times that it holds a special place in their hearts.