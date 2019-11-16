Jessa Duggar Shares an Update on Son Henry's Speech Delay

On the show, Jessa shared that she and husband Ben Seewald realized that Henry wasn't talking like his big brother, Spurgeon, was at his age, so they decided to get him evaluated.

"We realize that each kid develops at their own pace, but he's not been really catching on," she said on the ep. "He's not really able to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of the times it's just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing."



Doctors determined that Henry's hearing was fine, and that it was just a speech delay, and advised Ben and Jessa to take him to a speech pathologist.