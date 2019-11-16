Jessa Duggar Shares an Update on Son Henry's Speech Delay

It seems like Jessa Duggar has been pretty busy now that she has three kiddos at home, but she has plenty of good news to share about her son, Henry Seewald. In an Instagram post she shared this week, Jessa offered an update on Henry's speech delay, and we're so glad to hear how her little guy is doing.
Back in November, Jessa revealed Henry's speech delay on Counting On.
On the show, Jessa shared that she and husband Ben Seewald realized that Henry wasn't talking like his big brother, Spurgeon, was at his age, so they decided to get him evaluated.
"We realize that each kid develops at their own pace, but he's not been really catching on," she said on the ep. "He's not really able to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of the times it's just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing."
Doctors determined that Henry's hearing was fine, and that it was just a speech delay, and advised Ben and Jessa to take him to a speech pathologist.
Then, this week, Jessa shared a new pic of her boys and Ben.
Super cute -- and Henry and Spurgeon both look as happy as can be to hang out with their daddy (and so adorable in their matching sweaters!).
The photo prompted fans to ask for an update on Henry, and it seems Jessa was happy to supply one.
According to Jessa, Henry's making good progress.
Hopefully, Jessa will continue to share Henry's progress with fans.
We've loved watching her family grow up (especially since they welcomed daughter Ivy Jane into the mix last year), and it's good to see that Henry's doing well these days.
In the meantime, more pics of these adorable kids, please!
