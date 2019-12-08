Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Claims His New Girlfriend Dated His Son First

It's been more than six months since Beth Chapman passed away after battling cancer, but it seems like Dog the Bounty Hunter might be moving on -- but not without a little bit of drama. According to Dog's daughter, Lyssa, Dog's new girlfriend dated his son first... and she's already trying to move Beth's stuff out of the house.
According to Lyssa's recent tweets, Dog's rumored new girlfriend, Moon Angell, is causing trouble for her family.
Lyssa went on to share that she does not support this relationship -- if it does, in fact, exist.
For the most part, it sounds like fans are on Lyssa's side.
We truly can't blame Dog the Bounty Hunter for wanting to move on. After all, the grieving process looks different for everybody, and he's the only one who can decide when the right time to date again might be.
But then again, Lyssa's pretty upset ... and like the commenters said, she's not the only one who would feel weird about this situation.
Whatever's going on, we hope the family can sort it all out soon.
With everything they've been through over the past year, the Chapmans should stick together. It breaks our heart to see that there's been friction between them lately.
Hopefully, they'll be able to figure something out. Losing someone as important as Beth was to their family isn't easy, but they still have each other.
