Prince William Has Something Big Up His Sleeve for Kate Middleton's Birthday

Even though she's been celebrating since last weekend, Kate Middleton's birthday is officially on Thursday. It's then that the Duchess of Cambridge will take her 38th graceful lap around the sun, and also when Prince William may reveal a seriously over-the-top birthday surprise for his wife.
If this is true, wonder what the guy is going to do for the big 4-0.
According to a 'royal insider,' Prince William is pulling out all the stops this year for Kate's birthday.
A supposed royal source told Life & Style that the Duke of Cambridge wants to surprise Kate with a trip this year. "William wants to whisks their family away from it all on a no-expenses-spared trip to Mustique as a surprise for Kate. A big surprise!" the source said.
Sounds pretty great to us. Especially since the duchess just had an intimate birthday weekend celebration with her parents and a few close friends at her country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.
Kate is obviously no stranger to fancy holidays, but, if true, this sounds like a trip for the books.
The source claims that William wants the family to stay in a $15 million seven-bedroom mansion, where there's an infinity pool, private chef, screening room, gym, and tennis court.
"William wants to ensure they get quality alone time as a couple, so he's organizing spa treatments, a diving trip, and surfing lessons for two," the insider said. "George and Charlotte love Mustique -- building sandcastles, swimming in the ocean, snorkeling and going on nature tours are just a few of their favorite activities. And now that Louis is a bit older, he can get involved too."
In other words, just a casual birthday for Kate this year.
To be fair, Kate usually keeps it pretty low-key for birthdays, so perhaps William feels she's due for something big.
In the past, it's been reported that the duchess prefers staying in on her birthday, enjoying a yummy dinner with Prince William and the kids.
And for William's last birthday, Kate reportedly gifted him with a scrapbook filled with photos of their beautiful family and drawings from the kids.
Do it up this year, Kate!
Whether William planned an over-the-top birthday trip for Kate or not will have to remain a mystery since, historically-speaking, the pair often go to Mustique once a year.
This past year, William and Kate took the kids -- along with Carole and Michael Middleton -- to the secluded island, where they relaxed out of the public eye for two weeks. In fact, Prince George even celebrated his sixth birthday there. (In other words, if they do go, it may just be a run-of-the-mill Mustique trip for them.)
Wherever you are for your birthday, Kate, we hope it's relaxing, filled with family, and private. That said, now that these rumors are swirling around, William, you better pull off something big.
