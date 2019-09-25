Meghan Markle's Pre-Harry New Year's Resolutions Are Very Un-Royal

However, aside from a few sentences here and there, sounds like Meghan isn't TOO comfy speaking French in public.

On Tuesday, during their first official outing of 2020, Meghan and Harry paid a visit to London’s Canada House to thank them for the country’s hospitality during their recent holiday. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were standing around speaking with the staff, Harry jokingly asked Meghan to chat it up with them in French.

"No!" she quickly replied, feigning a bit of horror.

Oh, Meghan. We think you could have done it.

Instead, Meghan kept with her native tongue, telling staff: "I want to say Happy New Year and thank you, and as my husband said, my goodness it was just such an incredible time we were able to have there and with our son too. And just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people but also just to walk around and just see the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go ‘ahhh’ when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, so it meant a lot to us."

OK, fine. We'll take an Archie tidbit over Meghan's crack at French.