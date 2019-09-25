Meghan Markle's Pre-Harry New Year's Resolutions Are Very Un-Royal

Splash News
As every royal fan knows, before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in addition to being an actress, ran a lifestyle website called The Tig. Obviously, since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan has moved on from The Tig to pursue other endeavors, but alas, some of her musings on the site live on, because #internet.
Recently, People unearthed Meghan's New Year's resolutions from 2016, and we've gotta say, we're a little surprised by the duchess's former goals. We're also wondering what the Queen would think!
Back before she was part of one of the most famous families in the world, Meghan shared her resolutions publicly.
Here's what Meghan wrote four years ago on her website:
"Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year.
The marathon hasn't happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks. Then there's the French -- a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires. I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn't stuck."
The duchess curses? Who knew?! We can see Harry dropping a few F bombs here and there, but it's hard to imagine Meghan's swearing being such an issue that cutting back made it to her resolutions list. Wonder if she's ever let one slip in front of Queen Elizabeth.
To be honest, this kind of makes us love her all the more.
As for the French, though? Meghan hasn't completely lost her touch.
During her visit to Morocco in February of last year, Kensington Palace shared a video of the duchess casually slipping French into a conversation with two young women. She asked the secondary students what they study, and, although we're no experts, her French sounds pretty darn good.
However, aside from a few sentences here and there, sounds like Meghan isn't TOO comfy speaking French in public.
On Tuesday, during their first official outing of 2020, Meghan and Harry paid a visit to London’s Canada House to thank them for the country’s hospitality during their recent holiday. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were standing around speaking with the staff, Harry jokingly asked Meghan to chat it up with them in French.
"No!" she quickly replied, feigning a bit of horror.
Oh, Meghan. We think you could have done it.
Instead, Meghan kept with her native tongue, telling staff: "I want to say Happy New Year and thank you, and as my husband said, my goodness it was just such an incredible time we were able to have there and with our son too. And just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people but also just to walk around and just see the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go ‘ahhh’ when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, so it meant a lot to us."
OK, fine. We'll take an Archie tidbit over Meghan's crack at French.
Although we would LOVE to hear Meghan's current resolutions, we all basically know what the odds are of that happening.
Despite her warm and open nature, royals don't do things like share their resolutions.
That said, we're going to choose to believe that the duchess is still hoping to cut back on swearing. A princess in a castle with a potty mouth? That's an image if there ever was one.
