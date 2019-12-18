Jill Duggar's Controversial Instagram Post Caused Some Major Backlash

Another day, another opportunity for Jill (Duggar) Dillard to get raked over the coals by her Instagram followers. What else is new?! After Jill shared her new PO box address, people are calling her out for trying to get free stuff from Counting On fans.

Seriously, can this girl ever catch a break? 

  • It all started with this Instagram post: 

    Jill shared that she and her fam got a new PO box, and took to her Instagram story to share the address in the event that anyone wanted to send her and husband Derick some mail. 

    Pretty harmless -- and stuff that a lot of Instagram and social media personalities do on a regular basis. But that didn't keep Jill from getting called out in the comments.

  • Fans wasted no time sharing exactly what they thought of her new PO box.

    Jill Duggar Instagram Comment
    jillmdillard/Instagram

    Welp, that's a little harsh, don't we think?! 

    Jill never said she expected anything. But there are people out there who do like sending mail to their favorite celebs, and we have no doubt there are plenty who would love to send something to Jill and her little fam, too. 

  • A lot of the comments were downright rude.

    Jill Duggar Instagram comment
    jillmdillard/Instagram

    One question: If people don't like Jill this much, why don't they just save themselves the drama and unfollow her?

    We can totally get why people would think that Jill's grubbing for free gifts, here, but it's not that serious.

  • We just hope Jill keeps living her life -- and ignores the haters. 

    Between everything Derick's shared on Instagram lately, it seems like she's been going through a lot, and she may not even be able to spend as much time with her family as she once did. That has to be hard on her, so maybe she could use a little positivity right now.

    Keep that head up, Jill! And here's hoping she and the boys get some fun mail in the future. 

